Providence police seeking answers in fatal shooting of teenage boy

PROVIDENCE — Darnell Whitford could have been any one of the teenage boys playing hoops on a hot summer day in the city’s West End.

Instead, balloons and candles marked a place along a sidewalk on Dexter Street, between the busy William “Billy” H. Jones Basketball Courts and the McCrane Pool, where the 17-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night.

Darnell was with a female friend when someone opened fire on him sometime around 10 p.m. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said the girl stayed with Darnell until rescuers rushed him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died. Detectives were still determining on Monday who the suspect is and why the teenager was shot.