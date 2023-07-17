Providence police seeking answers in fatal shooting of teenage boy

PROVIDENCE — Darnell Whitford could have been any one of the teenage boys playing hoops on a hot summer day in the city’s West End.
Instead, balloons and candles marked a place along a sidewalk on Dexter Street, between the busy William “Billy” H. Jones Basketball Courts and the McCrane Pool, where the 17-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night.
Darnell was with a female friend when someone opened fire on him sometime around 10 p.m. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said the girl stayed with Darnell until rescuers rushed him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died. Detectives were still determining on Monday who the suspect is and why the teenager was shot.
Advertisement
His grieving family declined comment on Monday.
Police say Darnell was from Warwick and Providence. The boy had been an athlete and played with his siblings for the West Warwick Steelers. “We’ve watched Darnell grow into a young man and cherish the many memories,” the organization wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “Darnell was a great kid who worked very hard, he was taken too soon from his family.”
We send our deepest condolences out to the Whitford/Robinson family. Darnell and his siblings have been a part of our...Posted by West Warwick Steelers on Saturday, July 15, 2023
A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the family. “Darnell was a wonderful son, brother and friend that was taken too soon. He brought love and laughter into all of our lives,” it said.
Darnell was the second teenage boy killed in Providence this year. Isiah Rosario, a 15-year-old boy from Concord, N.H., was fatally shot in April in the Chad Brown housing projects. Isiah was originally from Providence and had left his new home in New Hampshire to return to the city, where he still had friends. His killing is still unsolved.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.