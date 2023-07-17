Mass. native Rufus Gifford to serve as finance chair for Biden reelection

“Bringing in these trusted and known leaders that have a strong and proven record of helping win presidential campaigns sends a clear signal to the American people that we continue to build out a powerhouse campaign leadership team that knows what it will take to win in November 2024,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Rufus Gifford, the nation’s Chief of Protocol, who accompanies Biden on official international travel, will serve as the campaign’s finance chair.

A longtime aide and Massachusetts native is one of three people tapped by President Joe Biden to serve in leadership roles on his 2024 reelection campaign, according to a Monday announcement.

The announcement comes days after the campaign reported $72 million raised since April, finishing the second quarter with $77 million cash on hand.

The role marks a return to campaigning for Gifford, who served as Biden’s deputy campaign manager in 2020. Gifford also served as national finance director for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. In 2013, he was tapped by Obama to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, a role he held until 2017.

In 2018, Gifford finished fifth in a 10-way Democratic primary for the Third Congressional District, a race won by U.S. Representative Lori Trahan. His campaign was boosted by connections made through is father, Charles “Chad” Gifford — a prominent former banker and civic leader in Boston.

Gifford, who is from Manchester-by-the-Sea, lives in Concord with his husband, Stephen. He also has a home on Nantucket.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

Biden on Monday also announced that he had tapped former Congressman Cedric Richmond as campaign co-chair and Democratic National Committee Finance Chair Chris Korge as the finance chair for the Biden Victory Fund, the campaign’s joint fund-raising vehicle.

