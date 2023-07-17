Woman who allegedly posed as a high school student in Boston arraigned on fraud charges

Hewitt pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, with conditions that she stay away from Boston public schools, not practice social work, and have no contact with two people involved in the case, including the person who posed as her parent and sparked the investigation by telling school officials he was withdrawing his child because of bullying.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, of Canton, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on several charges, including four counts of document forgery, two counts of uttering a false writing, and one count of identity fraud, records show.

A former state social worker was arraigned Monday on charges that she posed as a Boston Public Schools student , allegedly attending three high schools under phony names.

Advertisement

The charges against Hewitt are related to her enrollment, not any actions she took as a student. The complaint does not address why she attended the schools for nearly a full year.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Jamaica Plain address shared by Hewitt and two people who allegedly posed as her parents, according to a police report. Police found five Lowell Juvenile Court documents forged with the names of two people, referred to as DBH and EAH. DBH matches the name, Daneilla, that Burke High School students knew her by. The other initials match the name Ellie Alessandra Blake, apparently the name Hewitt used at English High School.

The person named in the documents told police she did not know Hewitt and had not given her permission to use her name.

Police also found forged Department of Children and Families documents with custody information for the two fake identities. The DCF social worker named in those documents does not appear to exist.

Hewitt attended BPS schools from Sept. 7 to June 14, according to the police report. DCF has said Hewitt worked for them intermittently from 2016 to February and that it was investigating the report.

Advertisement

School officials have not identified any cases where students or staff were harmed in connection with the woman’s enrollment. Police checked off a “human trafficking” box on the initial incident report, but officials have not indicated they have evidence supporting that motive.

In interviews, Burke parents and students have said they were flummoxed as to why an adult woman would impersonate a teenager and spend months in their classrooms. They also raised concerns over school safety and questioned why district officials allowed her to enroll in the first place.

Students said she changed her story regularly. She joined the girls’ basketball team and was known for having emotional outbursts and complaining about her “controlling” foster mother, classmates said.

Basketball teammates said they last saw “Daneilla” at the end of basketball season this spring. On June 8, she enrolled at English under the name Ellie, police said.

Staff at English called police on June 14 after noticing issues with the student’s paperwork; a DCF form misspelled the department name, listed the wrong phone number, and named a DCF social worker who does not exist, according to the police report.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.