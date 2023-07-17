‘Straight Pride’ parade organizer withdraws from reappointment to Salisbury housing board

In an e-mail to town officials late Monday afternoon, just hours before the Board of Selectmen was set to vote on the reappointment, Samson Racioppi said he would no longer seek to return to the board he has served on since 2018, claiming “defamation” by a group opposing his reappointment, who he described as “bullies.”

A right-wing organizer in Salisbury who led a 2019 “Straight Pride” parade in Boston and coordinated buses to Washington, D.C., for the rally that led to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, has withdrawn his request for reappointment to the board overseeing the town’s affordable housing.

Advertisement

“Despite my experience, advocacy, and dedication to this board — it appears my time here is finished because some individuals will stop at nothing to destroy my reputation in this community because of perceived political differences,” he wrote in the e-mail.

“As much as I want to defend against the lies of these individuals and hold the Selectmen to a vote on this matter, I believe this type of discourse is destructive to everyone involved,” he wrote.

Racioppi, a former candidate for state representative whose run in last fall’s Republican primary was seen as a test of the GOP’s support for extremism, was one of two candidates under consideration by the Board of Selectmen for a five-year term on the panel overseeing the town’s Housing Authority.

He declined to comment beyond his letter when reached by phone Monday evening.

The town’s selectmen unanimously appointed Racioppi to fill a vacant position on the board in 2018. In his letter, Racioppi said he applied for the position after hearing “a horror story” from a senior resident who was struggling to obtain housing.

“I love helping people and that is how I measure success and satisfaction in life,” he wrote.

Advertisement

In 2019, Racioppi, a leader of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America, helped organize a so-called Straight Pride parade in Boston, which he said was intended for people to be “reassured ... it’s still perfectly natural to identify as a heterosexual.”

Backlash over his activities, including a pro-police rally that drew white supremacists, led Racioppi to resign as head of the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition board in 2020.

In January 2021, Racioppi helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for then-president Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally objecting to the certification of Trump’s election loss to President Biden. Following the rally, a mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol and temporarily halted the certification.

Racioppi posted photos and a video of himself outside the Capitol in a crowd that was yelling at police.

Last fall, Racioppi ran for state representative and received about 5 percent of the vote in a primary loss to Republican C.J. Fitzwater. Fitzwater then lost to Democrat Dawne F. Shand in November.

As his term on the Salisbury housing board came to an end this year, opposition to Racioppi’s reappointment grew.

Salisbury resident Monique Greilich told the Globe over the weekend that she was organizing people to contact town officials and attend Monday’s meeting in an effort to stop Racioppi from serving another term.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.