Two Mass. residents rescued from N.H. mountains in separate incidents

Matthew Blessing was trying to make his way back to the summit of Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H., to relocate the trail when he fell about 20 to 30 feet onto rocks and suffered “serious upper-body injuries,” Fish and Game said in a statement , which did not provide a date for the incident but was released Monday.

On Friday night, a 58-year-old woman from Attleboro was helped down Mount Washington after she became dehydrated and fell ill while hiking with her husband. Another incident involved a 21-year-old man from Marlborough who fell off a ledge onto rocks after getting lost on Cannon Mountain, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Two Massachusetts residents were rescued from New Hampshire mountains in separate incidents over the weekend, officials said.

Advertisement

Fish and Game officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry Monday night about the date of the event.

Conservation officers were alerted to Blessing’s situation at 9 p.m., as he reported being stuck on another rocky ledge that was too steep to move from without falling farther, the statement said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Conservation officers with ATVs and volunteers with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and ascended to the summit before hiking on foot to Blessing’s location at 10:45 p.m., the statement said.

About 30 minutes later, rescuers made voice contact with Blessing but were unable to reach him until about midnight, due to the steep and thickly vegetated terrain, Fish and Game said.

The team reached Blessing, who was still on the ledge, managed to stabilize his injuries, and used a harness to lower him to a more stable area, the statement said.

“Somehow the hiker was able to summon the energy to bushwhack with assistance the 500 feet back to the Kinsman Ridge Trail and the final half mile up the Kinsman Ridge Trail to the Summit of Cannon Mountain,” the statement said.

Advertisement

At the summit, Blessing was placed on a tram that brought him back down the mountain. He was then taken by Littleton Fire Rescue to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of his injuries, officials said.

“Blessing is a self-described inexperienced hiker who learned of this hike from a coworker,” the statement said. “He was not well equipped for a day hike and lacked a map, light source, and raingear.”

Conservation officers urged hikers to make sure they have proper footwear for the terrain, particularly in wet and slippery conditions. “Hiking boots that provide support, protection, and traction are strongly recommended,” the statement said.

The other incident began shortly before noon on Friday, when Attleboro resident Veronica Hagerman took the Cog Railway to the summit of Mount Washington with her husband and then decided to hike down Crawford Path to the Lakes of the Clouds AMC hut to have lunch, according to a statement from Fish and Game.

After they ate, the couple continued down the mountain via the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and planned to hike back to their car parked at the Cog Railway, but along the way Hagerman became dehydrated and felt ill, the statement said.

Her husband called 911 at 7:45 p.m., and conservation officers requested assistance from AMC volunteers to hike down to the couple with food and fluids. The volunteers delivered the supplies but had to hike back to the Lake of the Clouds hut before a lightning storm moved in, officials said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fish and Game conservation officers and three Twin Mountain Ambulance members hiked up the trail from the Cog Railway and met Hagerman at about 11 p.m.

“Hagerman was given more fluids and food and after having clear vitals, assisted down the mountain using trekking poles,” the statement said.

The group reached the Cog Railway at about 1:20 a.m., and Hagerman was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation, Fish and Game said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.