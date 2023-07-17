Two men, dog pulled from water following boat explosion in Gloucester

Two men and a dog jumped from a burning boat after the vessel exploded near Blynman Bridge in Gloucester on Monday, officials said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department received reports that a boat was on fire near the bridge, with the craft’s occupants in the water, the department said in a statement.
Two men and a dog jumped overboard from the burning boat, Deputy Fire Chief Phil Harvey said in an interview. The dog was rescued from the water by another nearby boater, Harvey said.
The two men were safely taken out of the water and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw the boat was engulfed in flames, the statement said.
A Gloucester police boat initially attacked the flames. Then, the harbormaster towed the boat to shore and the Gloucester Fire Departmentextinguished the fire, the statement said.
The Blynman Bridge was closed during the response and has reopened, the statement said.
After an initial check of the boat, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Harvey said.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.