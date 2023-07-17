Two men, dog pulled from water following boat explosion in Gloucester

Two men and a dog jumped from a burning boat after the vessel exploded near Blynman Bridge in Gloucester on Monday, officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department received reports that a boat was on fire near the bridge, with the craft’s occupants in the water, the department said in a statement.

Two men and a dog jumped overboard from the burning boat, Deputy Fire Chief Phil Harvey said in an interview. The dog was rescued from the water by another nearby boater, Harvey said.