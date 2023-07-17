Woman ‘frightened’ after finding man hiding in her backseat while driving in Yarmouth, police say

Jailton Dos Santos, 36, was arrested after a brief investigation and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle at night, Yarmouth police said in a statement .

At his arraignment Monday in Barnstable District Court, Dos Santos was ordered held at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 surety bond or $1,000 cash bail, court records show. He is due back in court Aug. 8.

Dos Santos’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

The woman left a friend’s house and didn’t notice anything suspicious until a light came on inside her car while she was driving, police said.

“As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head,” the statement said. “Extremely frightened, she began driving erratically and the man fell out of the open rear door of the car.”

A Yarmouth police officer who was patrolling the area near the Route 6 exit ramp in Yarmouth, saw what he thought was a disabled vehicle shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

He then noticed a woman standing outside the car trying to call 911, the statement said.

“She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred,” the statement said.

Yarmouth police remind the public to lock unattended vehicles.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.