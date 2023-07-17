Worker killed in ‘industrial accident’ at Swampscott Quarry, officials say

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucker’s office said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Swampscott police responded to a 911 call at about 1 p.m. reporting a problem with a rock crusher suspended over a quarry in the Aggregate Industries facility at 30 Danvers Road, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement.

A man working at Swampscott Quarry was killed in an industrial accident Monday afternoon, officials said.

The death is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office, Swampscott police, and the Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration, the statement said.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Swampscott Fire and Emergency Management Department also responded to the scene, Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said.

“Of course, our hearts and prayers are with the family of the victim at this terrible time,” Fitzgerald said.

Jocelyn Gerst, a spokeswoman for Holcim US, the parent company of Aggregate Industries, released a statement confirming the death of an Aggregate Industries employee.

“The safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which we live and work, are our top priority,” Gerst wrote in an e-mail. “We’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual who passed away at our Swampscott site. This is a tragic and very difficult incident.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing in close cooperation with MSHA and the local authorities,” the statement continued. “When the investigation is complete, we will provide additional details as appropriate.”

