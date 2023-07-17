Who is No Labels, the group rallying in N.H. this week, and could they swing the presidential election?

On Monday, No Labels will have something of a coming out party when the group’s organizers hold a New Hampshire town hall featuring, among others, Senator Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia. More than anyone else, Manchin is the person most often mentioned to lead a potential No Labels presidential ticket .

And what’s going on with this group called No Labels, which says it’s aiming to get ballot access in all 50 states? What kind of impact could they have if they persuade a candidate to run?

Swirling beneath the surface of the 2024 presidential election are questions only those paying close attention have begun to discuss. Namely, will there be a significant third-party nominee, and if so, who could it be?

For those just beginning to pay attention to all these political machinations, here’s some background on the group and what it all could mean.

What is No Labels?

Within a month of the 2010 midterm elections, when the Tea Party ushered a Republican majority into the House during Barack Obama’s first term in the White House, No Labels was founded on the premise of trying to bring about bipartisan compromise to solve problems that most everyone agreed needed to be addressed.

The founders are a well-known Democratic fund-raiser named Nancy Jacobson, who worked on Bill Clinton’s campaigns, and Republican strategist Mark McKinnon, who worked for George W. Bush.

As political polarization worsened, the group convinced donors to give them money to help bridge the divide. In 2013, No Labels helped establish the Problem Solvers Caucus, which became a safe space for House members from swing districts hoping to show they weren’t simply partisans but independent thinkers focused on results.

Who are the donors behind No Labels?

Other than a few prominent CEOs who have spoken at their events, we really don’t know. No Labels and a handful of affiliated Super PACs are organized in such a way that they can keep their donations anonymous.

Beyond bipartisanship, what else does the group say it stands for?

Over the years, No Labels members have spoken generally about wanting Democrats and Republicans to work together. But there have been times when they’ve supported efforts that would appear to protect wealthy donors. For example, they backed changes to the Affordable Care Act that would have benefited insurance companies. They have also called for tax cuts. One of their most high-profile efforts was to try to limit the power of Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

What’s the No Labels take on the 2024 presidential election?

The group says the idea of another Joe Biden versus Donald Trump election is proof that America wants something different and isn’t getting it. The group is actively trying to create the infrastructure for a “unity ticket” run that would likely involve a Republican and a Democrat. That means they’re attempting to get ballot access in all 50 states for the general election and aiming to hold a nominating convention. As an organization, however, No Labels would not fund the candidate’s campaign. That would be on the candidate.

People run third-party campaigns all the time. Why might this be any different?

It’s true that no real third-party candidate has ever come close to winning the presidency. But that isn’t the point in such races. Five out of the last six presidential elections have largely been decided by tens of thousands of votes in a few swing states, and that’s where an election could be affected.

Consider that Green Party candidate Jill Stein, of Massachusetts, received more votes than the margin of Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin and Michigan.

That said, No Labels claims it does not want to play the role of an election spoiler.

Which party would be hurt most if No Labels puts a candidate forward?

Based on their actions, the Democrats are the most freaked out by the prospect of a No Labels ticket. They are suing to keep the group off the Arizona ballot, for example, and have been vocal in their opposition to the group. And if Manchin or any other Democrat were leading the ticket, it could split the party vote or peel off enough Democrats to swing a state here or there for Republicans.

However, if we look at the data, the picture is much murkier as to which party could be hurt more. There are Republicans who are not that into Trump and think Biden is horrible. If a No Labels ticket doesn’t exist, as in 2016, those Republicans might hold their nose and vote for Trump anyway.

Polls suggest that a No Labels campaign, on average, helps the GOP candidate by 2 to 3 points.

Is a No Labels ticket really going to happen?

It is too early to know. Launching a third party is a huge undertaking, and internally No Labels has been beset with high turnover among staff for years. Nor do they have any big, tangible wins over the past 13 years — besides continuing to exist.

They also, you know, need a good candidate to get anywhere. Manchin could be that person, but he might be using all this speculation simply to win reelection in West Virginia in 2024, where he faces long odds given how Republican his state has become.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.