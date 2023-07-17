A quiet man, an important man

Most interaction is fleeting: He steps sideways past others in the hall, unfailingly polite, never offering a conversational entrance into the weather, the election, or how breakfast was this morning compared to yesterday. He does not remember yesterday’s breakfast and also cannot tell you the day, date, month, season, or year. None of the orienting questions every doctor asks (always with the same lack of imagination), worry him a bit.

He is a quiet man, a serene man. He likes to smoke facing away from everyone else, looking at a few trees off the patio. He likes the squirrels. He likes lying on his bed.

Some dementias are violent, or tortuous and fear-ridden; agonizing to watch from outside, surely more to feel within. This descent is peaceful; there is something almost balletic about it. He is not coming back.

The chart carries diagnoses of depression and dementia. He denies he ever had either. To put it more accurately, those terms neither interest nor offend him. He has higher topics to contemplate, where faith is involved. Except in the most general of generalities, he won’t talk about his homelessness or the terrible past, and you don’t need to know more, except (after he’s met you a few times and feels you can be trusted to learn it) that Jesus found him in a cell and lifted him out.

He doesn’t read the Bible, doesn’t own a Bible and — as someone not running for political office — has no passages ready to quote. If you ask for a favorite verse, he offers pleasant silence without apology. Eventually, you feel silly.

For most of us, this prospect of dementia, oversimplified as cognitive loss and behavioral change, is unbearable. It’s the monster under the bed. Yet when you leave the smoking patio to write a note in his chart, it is with regret. You are the professional and he is the patient, but he’s the one who has made you feel better. It’s something about his lack of fear, his serenity and his sureness.

There was only one time, in a rare forthcoming moment, when he talked about having been chosen. A holy mission was involved, though you will never know what it is. He may forget it himself as the descent continues.

But that time, when he offered a sliver of explanation, he was absolutely clear.

“I am very important,” he said, and it was with the certainty of one who has had it confirmed from the highest source.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.