GOP lawmakers have to be watching DiZoglio. They should be backing her.

Re “Diana DiZoglio’s former opponent is rooting for her to win” (Opinion, July 12): Jeff Jacoby’s column highlighting Republican Anthony Amore’s support for state Auditor DiZoglio’s bid to audit the Legislature reminds us that Republican legislators have been utterly silent, leaving Democrat DiZoglio alone in her fight to hold her own party’s legislative leaders accountable.

Soon, state Attorney General Andrea Campbell may be forced to choose whether to represent House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka in court or to represent the interests of all the Massachusetts residents who want DiZoglio to prevail.

Dear Republican legislators: It must be difficult to stand up when you’re in the minority, fearing essentially guaranteed retaliation. But imagine being a lone reformer like DiZoglio. Stand with her and stand with us all.