They like what they see in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The media would do well to visit his website, where they would discover a platform full of uncommon wisdom. He advocates unwinding the American empire and bringing our troops home, vows to bring about a peaceful settlement in Ukraine as opposed to endless war, and aims to heal our plundered planet so that we can have clean air and water and living rivers, forests, grasslands, and wetlands. He wants to undo as much as he can of the military-industrial complex.

Joan Vennochi’s July 11 Opinion column on presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to assert that he is a conspiracy theorist and should therefore be dismissed ( “If RFK Jr. is a conspiracy theorist, why does he get so much press?” ). That Kennedy is anti-vaccine is hardly reason alone for the press to muzzle him.

The media is not giving him too much ink. They just need to take a closer look at his actual words.

Paul Siemering

Cambridge





His antiwar message reaches both the left and the right

Joan Vennochi misses the answer to her question: “If RFK Jr. is a conspiracy theorist, why does he get so much press?” She emphasizes Robert F. Kennedy’s Camelot roots and “crank” ideas without noting how his antiwar message reaches both the right and the left.

Kennedy’s conspiracy theories, criticism of President Biden’s Ukraine policy, and anti-NATO message draw praise from people like Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Steve Bannon on the right. His grasp of Dwight Eisenhower’s warning about the US military-industrial complex becoming what the 34th president called a “misplaced power” appeals to pro-diplomacy and anti-corporate-influence voters on the left.

RFK Jr. may lack credibility and common sense, but in an odd way, he has exposed challenging issues that the country must face, debate, and resolve.

Hugh Fortmiller

Boxborough





‘Conspiracy theorist’ is an unfair label

I’m concerned that a political candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t take a stance that deviates from the Democratic Party line without automatically being labeled a conspiracy theorist. As a lifelong Democrat, I’ve been sorely disappointed to see Boston Globe writers I’ve always admired disparaging and attacking Kennedy because he tries to show evidence that vaccines can, and sometimes do, cause harm. I’ve yet to see what I would consider an objective discussion of all sides of the vaccine issue in the Globe.

It saddens me to see Globe writers and other people I consider to be progressive using Republican tactics. I don’t agree with everything Kennedy says, but I’m considering supporting him because of his intelligence, courage, openness, pro-environmental stance, and good will.

Cherie Slesnick

Westood