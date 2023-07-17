Sex ed guidelines draw fire — all more reason to pass Healthy Youth Act

The state’s proposed update to sexuality education is already drawing criticism from those who object to curriculums that are LGBTQ-inclusive (“At fraught time, new guidelines on sex ed,” Page A1, July 9). That is one of several important reasons why Massachusetts lawmakers need to pass the Healthy Youth Act.

In the absence of a state law, the long-overdue and important updates to the state’s sexuality education framework offered by Governor Maura Healey could be overturned by a future gubernatorial administration. However, passage of the Healthy Youth Act would ensure that only high-quality, evidence-based, LGBTQ-inclusive sexuality and relationship education could be taught in schools.