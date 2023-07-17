Sex ed guidelines draw fire — all more reason to pass Healthy Youth Act

The state’s proposed update to sexuality education is already drawing criticism from those who object to curriculums that are LGBTQ-inclusive (“At fraught time, new guidelines on sex ed,” Page A1, July 9). That is one of several important reasons why Massachusetts lawmakers need to pass the Healthy Youth Act.
In the absence of a state law, the long-overdue and important updates to the state’s sexuality education framework offered by Governor Maura Healey could be overturned by a future gubernatorial administration. However, passage of the Healthy Youth Act would ensure that only high-quality, evidence-based, LGBTQ-inclusive sexuality and relationship education could be taught in schools.
Passage of the bill into law also would require data collection on the sexual health education being offered in schools. These data are needed to engage a road map for implementation and identify districts that need support in providing inclusive content. A law also would ensure that parents have the option to review curriculum and potentially opt their child out of instruction. This is critically important, for example, for parents of elementary school-age children who are transgender or nonbinary and experience deep harm when the very fact of their existence is invalidated by current curriculums that are not LGBTQ-inclusive.
Finally, passage of the Healthy Youth Act would require the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to review the sexuality education framework at least every 10 years, ensuring that we will not go another 24 years between updates.
Carrie Richgels
Manager of policy and advocacy
Fenway Health
Jaclyn Friedman
Chair
The Healthy Youth Act Coalition
Boston