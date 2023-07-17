Our state hasn’t achieved anything resembling educational equity

Despite our state education system being ranked at or near the top in the nation over the last two decades, roughly one-third of Massachusetts students have failed the high-stakes graduation test. The vast majority of those who failed are Black, brown, low-income, English language learners, or those students with disabilities. While we can argue test rate statistics, we cannot argue with the real, negative impact this test has had on students already marginalized.

The challenge the state faces isn’t that Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System scores are too low or the failing rate too high. Our fundamental problem is that we are failing to provide all students the quality education they deserve.

The response to this injustice has not been to address the problem but instead to figure out where to place blame and demand better results. Last year, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Board decided to raise the score required to pass MCAS. While understanding that more students would fail, there was no discussion about how to support these students.

There is little debate about the need for assessment and accountability. The debate centers on how the results are used. Massachusetts has extensive standards and curriculum guidelines for all grades. The original plan under the 1993 Education Reform Act was to use the results to assess student strengths and weaknesses in order to address them. Results are not provided to teachers until after the school year is over. Instead of measuring growth, the state compares the current class to the prior year’s class.

In the many debates about MCAS, we seldom hear what is to be done to address district shortcomings and, more specifically, individual students being left behind. The targeted state financial aid for districts is relatively small in terms of the significant challenges facing many school districts.

The disheartening results for students of color, low-income students, and students with disabilities call for reform. The results show the state has not achieved anything resembling equity, the stated goal of the 1993 Act. The achievement gap has widened for those most significantly affected. Low-income students and students of color are falling even further behind their peers in the wake of pandemic-era school closures and hybrid learning.

MCAS is part of the evaluation of teachers. Instead of pressuring them to focus on subjects that produce higher test scores, the state needs to encourage and support them to do what they do best: creative, experiential, inspiring, and exciting pedagogy.

The National Commission on Testing and Public Policy describes how pressure to improve scores on reading and math tests can narrow teaching to test preparation. The Commission warned that the high stakes attached to test use are “driving schools and teachers away from instructional practices that would help to produce critical thinkers and active learners.”

Are we really going to be complacent in allowing this inequitable test, a test less reliable in predicting first-year college performance than grades, to determine the fate of thousands of students?

So, assessments, yes, but not as many or as often and not just tests. Use the results to make changes to districts and schools, changes that do more than blame those who fail but rather address the effects of the huge demographic disparities found in districts across the Commonwealth. We have a population with the most educated and highest income nationally. One 2016 study found that demographic differences among districts explains 84 percent of the variation in the district’s average overall test scores.

Labeling districts “chronically underperforming” is not helpful. Nor has the takeover of districts by the state succeeded. For all the hours spent on MCAS testing, little time has been spent attempting to identify solutions for students who are not performing to the standards.

So here are some proposals:

▪ Free high-quality early childhood education for all 3-and 4-year olds.

▪ High-quality summer and after-school programs for all who need or want them.

▪ Increased support for districts, schools, and teachers for this dramatically changed population, targeted to areas identified by test results.

▪ Communication and involvment of parents in ways that work for them (replicate successful models modified to meet district needs).

▪ Accelerated programs to train ESL and bilingual teachers. Since the state allowed an “English only” mandate to remain in effect for 15 years, the state should assume some responsibility for the shortage.

▪ Recruitment and support for teachers of color.

The basic principle in the 1993 Education Reform was that all students should be educated to meet high standards and that progress should be measured. In order to achieve that, we need to recognize that students come from different environments, have different learning styles and needs. Treating all students equally does not produce equity. Students are much more than what is measured with a group of narrow subject matter tests.

We simply cannot allow this bifurcation of haves and have nots to continue.

Every year when MCAS scores are announced, there needs to be a demand to know what the state is doing to tackle the embarrassing achievement gap. If we can be first in education in the nation, we should be able to provide the kind of education every student needs.

Margaret McKenna is a former chair of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.