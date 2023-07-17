Boston Pride owner Miles Arnone on team’s future: ‘I think not having a team in Boston is a big mistake’

Miles Arnone, who had been part of the Pride ownership group since 2019 and a member of the PHF Board of Governors, doesn’t have a public answer on what’s next for the three-time Isobel Cup champions. In a lengthy interview with The Hockey News , he pushed for Boston’s inclusion as this new league takes shape.

The move has also called into question the future of those seven former PHF teams — including the Boston Pride.

When a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter officially acquired “assets” of the Premier Hockey Federation last week, it signaled an attempt to unify pro women’s hockey in North America under a single league.

“I think not having a team in Boston is a big mistake,” Arnone said. “I’m not saying they’re not having one, but if they were not to have one. There’s been an amazing longstanding history of women’s hockey... in the Boston area, including the Boston Blades of the [Canadian Women’s Hockey League] before the Pride.”

The PHF acquisition appears to bridge a stark divide between the old league and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, who worked with Walter and Billie Jean King Enterprises to negotiate the sale. The PWHPA was formed in 2019 after more than 200 players declined to participate in the PHF (formerly NWHL), citing a lack of proper resources.

But Arnone said that talks about the league’s new collective bargaining agreement were complicated, and claimed that under the new CBA, player salaries will start about 16 percent lower than they would have in the PHF. The ratified CBA, which runs through 2031, will support salaries between $35,000-80,000 per player for 23-player rosters.

Arnone argued that King was “very dogmatic” at times and disengaged at others during negotiations, ultimately leading to an agreement he believes does not benefit the players.

“Billie Jean King was for sure a very important figure in gay rights and the rights of women in sport many years ago, and that is something to honor and respect, but today it looks like she’s just an average run-of-the-mill capitalist,” he said.

According to Arnone, talks pre-non-disclosure agreement involved criticism of the PHF teams’ branding, including the Pride logo, which was described as “too controversial.” The Mark Walter Group now owns that logo.

“A large proportion of the Boston Pride’s fans, and women’s hockey fans overall are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the fact that the PHF was welcoming and embraced people from all walks of life was a great source of — no pun intended — pride, not to mention revenue,” Arnone said.

He added that there has been general discussion about Boston not having the necessary facilities for a pro women’s team, and called those talking points “a red herring.” Arnone cited strong attendance at Pride games, a devoted fan base, and the region’s passionate youth hockey scene as pluses for the region.

“You couldn’t go to a girls’ hockey game and not find boys and girls wearing Pride merchandise,” he said. “It’s a very strong market and there is a direct feeder system from the NCAA level.”

So why else might the new pro league move away from Boston? Arnone believes that tensions from past PHF-PWHPA spats are leaking into decisions.

“I personally think, this is just a hypothesis on my part, the PWHPA would not like to have any operation [in Boston] at the time being because it was the locus of a lot of PHF activity, a region where they struggled to compete, and so I think it’s kind of a little bit of punishment,” he said.

The new league is set to begin in January.