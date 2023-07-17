Falmouth Academy grad Jane Earley soared for Middlebury women’s lacrosse as the NCAA’s top female athlete in Division 3

Earley earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division 3 Player of the Year and Attacker of the Year honors for the second straight season. She recently garnered the Honda Athlete of the Year Award, given to the nation’s top D3 female athlete, and attended an awards ceremony at UCLA among the best of the best.

Perhaps no superstar has carried a brighter torch in that respect than North Falmouth’s Jane Earley. The Class of 2018 Falmouth Academy product guided Middlebury College to three consecutive national championships, including a 23-0 mark this season.

Nearly every lacrosse standout from Cape Cod boasts an unmistakable, unifying, underdog swagger — eager to prove they belong not only in their backyard, but also alongside players from more traditional hotbeds.

Her resumé speaks for itself, but her legacy carries just as much weight. Earley, who is set to play at Division 1 University of Denver next year, will never forget her roots.

Several Falmouth Academy players after her have gone on to compete in college — something that didn’t seem possible before Earley arrived — a reminder that she’s a critical part of something much bigger.

“I take a ton of pride in that,” Earley said. “The Cape has a lot of talented lacrosse players coming up in the ranks, and I think me and a lot of girls my age who also played in college really paved the way for them.”

Earley discovered the sport in first grade. She spent countless hours shooting in her backyard and often convinced her younger brother, Thomas, to stand in goal when the open net became too easy.

Falmouth Academy coach Sarah Knowles will never forget the first time she saw Earley play. The glasses underneath the goggles may not have been all that intimidating, but as a seventh-grader, Earley was already “in a league of her own” in Knowles’s eyes.

Knowles suggested the family give club lacrosse a try. Driving to the Boston area for Laxachusetts practices and games multiple times a week was a grind, and Earley is still grateful to her parents for making it happen.

Earley scored 472 career goals for the Mariners, slotting her second nationwide among high school players who graduated that year. She won four straight Cape & Islands MVP awards and led Falmouth Academy — a school with just 60 girls at the time — to a 79-9-1 record and the Division 2 South semifinals every year. Oh, and she was also valedictorian.

As much as Earley accomplished, those around her still felt she was underrated and snubbed for All-American honors because of where she played.

“At the time, I don’t think they gave her the recognition she deserved,” Knowles said. “I’m so proud that she’s made her own path and really charged her lacrosse career.”

Earley initially committed to Boston College, but she had a change of heart and decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and play in the NESCAC instead. As Earley put it, she got “swept away in the allure of D1″ and lost track of what she wanted.

Earley said Division 3 lacrosse provides an ideal opportunity for athletes to compete at a high level while also taking care of their mental health. She now thinks she’s ready to take on Division 1, but at the same time, D3 offers an experience unlike any other.

“As much as BC would have been a good fit, I always wanted to play lacrosse at Middlebury,” Earley said. “Ending up there, and being able to win three national championships there, was truly my dream and what I wanted to do in this sport. I never regretted that choice for a second.”

While at Falmouth Academy, Earley learned the value of never taking a play off. She didn’t have that luxury. The reality was that the team needed her that much, and the relentless mind-set she cultivated paid dividends when she arrived at college.

The winning culture already was there, and joining a powerhouse motivated her to add a new chapter. Earley’s list of accolades is too long to cover entirely, but here’s an overview: Her teams finished 70-2 in her three-plus years. She graduated second in program history in goals (217), points (290), and draw controls (257).

In the 2022 national championship game, Earley scored six unassisted goals. This year, she was the only Division 3 player named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list. Tuning in to see Earley receive her Honda Award was a particularly proud moment for Knowles.

“It really proves that you can be a big fish in a small pond and go on to be a big fish in a big pond, as well,” Knowles said.

Former Falmouth Academy teammate Eliza Van Voorhis, who also managed the lacrosse team at Middlebury in 2019, referred to Earley as the most dedicated athlete she’s ever played alongside.

Not only did Earley hold herself to a high standard, she pushed others to do the same and helped them become the best versions of themselves, Van Voorhis said. Earley’s energy was unmatched in Falmouth, and she hasn’t lost that sparkle.

“Jane is the person you want on your team when the chips are down,” Van Voorhis said. “When her team needs her, she becomes unstoppable.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.