New Boston College baseball coach Todd Interdonato brings a player-first approach to Chestnut Hill

“This is going to be a player-centric program,” Interdonato said. “Every decision we make is going to be about the development of the players.”

Interdonato, who was introduced Monday as the next coach at BC, comes to Chestnut Hill after leading Wofford to a 40-19 record last season.

He’s looking to continue that success with the Eagles, who finished 37-20 in 2023.

“I would not have been standing in [the BC] locker room being introduced as their next head coach without player development,” Interdonato said. “That was our number one focus at Wofford. It is legitimately the number one reason why we were afforded this opportunity.”

After spending 16 years as head coach at Wofford in South Carolina, Interdonato found plenty of reasons why it was a good time for a change.

“It comes down to three things where we believe we can have success and sustainability,” he said Monday. “It’s this institution, this conference and this city. And then combine that with a logo that has power in this region that you can recruit to. When you start looking at all these factors, to me, it just gives us an ability to have sustainable success and be able to build the program.”

Interdonato said a strong foundation and the prestige of the institution are crucial to furthering the team’s success. BC finished with a loss in the regional final last season.

Interdonato has searched for staff to fill pitching and hitting coach positions, and is making sure to prioritize candidates with the shared value of putting players first.

Sitting in the front row at the Pete Frates Center on Monday were the newcomer’s two young daughters, whom he is excited to bring to Boston. Interdonato considers BC an elite place to integrate his young family with the community. He said the BC Athletics staff proved him right quickly, calling and offering help as soon as the Interdonato family arrived in the area.

“You have a preconceived notion that BC is going to be a family environment, but in these first few days they’ve even exceeded those expectations,” Interdonato said.

Interdonato received his first Eagles jersey from Frates’s parents.

Frates, a former baseball captain at BC, was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. His pursuit to raise money for research to fight the disease went viral when he created the “ice bucket challenge” in 2014.

The Frates Center is a state-of-the-art indoor baseball and softball facility dedicated to the inspiring alumnus who raised more $220 million.

Interdonato and his wife met Frates by chance at a BC tailgate in 2012. They had the opportunity to interact with Frates a handful of times before he died in 2019.

Speaking about the impact Frates had on the BC baseball community, Interdonato said as he fought through tears.

“I don’t know how somebody from the outside can do that justice, but we’re gonna try.”

