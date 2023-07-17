Process and patience — not swing coaches — are the keys to consistent hitting, according to the Red Sox’ Justin Turner

That approach has led to consistent performance over the course of Turner’s career and, most recently, a 12-game hitting streak he took into the Sox’ series opener against the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND — When Justin Turner is at the plate, it seems as though he’s enjoying a steak dinner accompanied by some red wine.

What’s the key to that consistency? Turner said it’s more about timing, less about swing coaches — some of whom consider themselves gurus — beyond the team’s appointed hitting coaches.

“I think there’s obviously a lot of variables and a lot of aspects to hitting,” Turner said prior to Monday’s game. “But you have to make sure your timing is right. I think, nowadays, with so many hitting coaches and swing coaches and swing gadgets, everyone’s so fast to overhaul or change things or use these gadgets, because they think their swing isn’t working.

“When the reality is most of the time you’re just late. And your swing is fine but your timing is not. So I think that is probably kind of a big issue in the game right now, [players] creating dependency on outside hitting people and all these drills and gimmicks to trick you into thinking you need all this stuff to be successful.”

Turner, who entered Monday batting .291/.362/.474 with an .836 OPS and 14 homers, believes hitting must remain in its simplest form to be successful. Of course, there are players who have had success with outside hitting coaches. J.D. Martinez comes to mind.

But, ultimately, Turner noted, it comes down to the player. Just because you do a drill well in the cages doesn’t mean you’re a better hitter. It could mean you are just getting better at the drill.

Furthermore, hitting can’t be bogged down to a device or freeze frame telling a hitter what they are doing wrong. There’s a feel element, too.

“I just think it’s so easy for someone to analyze a picture of one swing versus a picture of another swing. Like, the picture captures one moment of the swing, but it doesn’t tell you the timing, it doesn’t tell you how you got there. And it’s so easy to dissect a photo from one spot when the swing is a billion things going on at once.”

Turner added that outside forces don’t always have as close a gauge of what you’re actually going through as the team’s hitting coaches. Manager Alex Cora agreed.

“Sometimes you have to be careful,” Cora said, “because one of the things that [this group of Red Sox hitting coaches do] is they’re grinding with you every single day. They have to go to center field in Oakland in that cage and grind with you. The hitting guys, with all due respect, or their swing coaches, they’re not grinding with them.”

The key to being on time, Turner said, is to start super early. He mentioned the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has a toe tap as his load, and Bo Bichette, who uses more of a leg kick, as two players he enjoys watching hit.

“When you’re extra early, you’re extra on time, and then you’re able to be on the fastball, check off on the off-speed stuff, and ch—eck all those boxes,” Turner explained. “You stay in the strike zone and slow everything down.”

Like steak and wine.

Trevor Story recently hit in a two-inning simulated game with Corey Kluber and Reese McGuire. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Around the injury horn

Rafael Devers was out of the lineup with right calf tightness. Devers felt his calf tighten during the team’s series finale against the Cubs on Sunday. He’s considered day-to-day . . . The Red Sox will have more information on Trevor Story (elbow) Tuesday, but Cora mentioned that he hit in a two-inning simulated game against Corey Kluber (shoulder) with Reese McGuire (oblique) catching. Cora said Story remains on track. Kluber will likely begin a rehab assignment Friday. McGuire is progressing but has no timetable yet . . . Pablo Reyes (oblique) will play for Triple A Worcester again on Tuesday. He’s been playing multiple positions, including center field. Cora said they will have to make a decision on what’s next for Reyes soon . . . Richard Bleier (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Monday. Righthander Jake Faria was designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.