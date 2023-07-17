Rays reinstate All-Stars Shane McClanahan, Yandy Díaz for the opener of a series against the Rangers

Díaz homered in the AL’s 3-2 loss to the NL last Tuesday, then went on the paternity list for the birth of his first child, a son. He missed a three-game series at Kansas City.

McClanahan, a two-time All-Star, had been on the 15-day injured list since June 30 with mid-back tightness. He was set to start against the Rangers.

The Tampa Bays activated a pair of All-Stars for Monday night’s series opener against Texas, getting lefthander Shane McClanahan and first baseman Yandy Díaz back for the matchup of division leaders.

McClanahan entered leading the AL in wins (11) and ERA (2.53). Díaz went into Monday hitting .323 with an AL-best .408 on-base percentage.

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.

Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose recalled signing a deal worth “400 bucks a month” in his first contract negotiation with Gabe Paul.

Jennie Paul joked that it was “cheap.”

“He was Jewish,” Bench responded, drawing laughs from the audience.

“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves,” Bench said in a statement released Sunday. “Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.”

Slumping Reds add another top prospect, infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Hoping to spark a struggling offense, the slumping Cincinnati Reds promoted another top prospect and inserted Christian Encarnacion-Strand into the starting lineup against San Francisco for his major league debut.

The 23-year-old infielder was batting seventh as the designated hitter. He was among four rookies in the Reds starting lineup, joining third baseman Elly De La Cruz, shortstop Matt McLain, and pitcher Brandon Williamson.

“It means a lot,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “Now I get to play with a really, really good group of guys. The guys have been always welcoming. The same thing in spring training, the were super, super nice to me. I don’t feel pressure or anxiety to go in there with them.”

A native of Walnut Creek, Calif., Encarnacion-Strand hit .331 with 21 doubles, 20 homers, and 62 RBIs with a 1.042 OPS in 67 games this year for Triple-A Louisville. He led the International League with 177 total bases.