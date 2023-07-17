Game 95: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

They have won 10 of 12 to move six games above .500 and into a tie with the Yankees for fourth place in the American League East. They are just two games behind the Astros for a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox continued their winning ways in their first series out of the All-Star break, taking two out of three against the Cubs over the weekend, including Sunday’s 11-5 win at Wrigley Field .

Next up is a three-game series at Oakland. The A’s have the worst record in baseball and are 45 games below .500.

Advertisement

The Sox had not named a starter for Monday night ‘s opener, but Nick Pivetta is expected to come on in relief in what will be a bullpen game.

Lineups

RED SOX (50-44): TBA

Pitching: TBA

ATHLETICS (25-70): TBA

Pitching: RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.86 ERA)

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Blackburn: Duran 3-7, Devers 1-3, Story 1-5, Verdugo 2-5, Hernández 1-3, Mondesi 1-2, Alfaro 0-1, Arroyo 1-1, Chang 0-0, Duvall 1-1, Refsnyder 0-1, Yoshida 1-1.

Athletics vs. : Has not faced any Oakland batters

Stat of the day: All five AL East teams have at least 50 wins. According to ESPN, this is the first time every team in a division has reached 50 victories in fewer than 95 games.

Notes: Rafael Devers is 6 for 13 since the All-Star break with five extra-base hits, five runs scored, and three RBIs. … The A’s have lost seven in a row, including three at Fenway July 7-9 in which the Red Sox outscored Oakland 21-9. Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo combined to go 10-for-19 with two homers, seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the sweep. … Justin Turner is 19 of 45 (.422) during his 12-game hit streak … Blackburn has faced the Red Sox three times in his career, twice as a starter, and is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.