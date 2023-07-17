How long will it take for the Red Sox to contend in the AL East again?

With the Red Sox on the outside looking in at the playoff hunt, as the best last-place team in baseball, did he expect them to add or part with veteran talent at the trade deadline?

Eyes widened as Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen took stock of a question at T-Mobile Park about the state of his team at the All-Star break.

After a moment to digest the surprise of his audience, Jansen corrected himself.

“Wait — buy! Sorry. I hope it’s buy!” he said. “Chaim [Bloom] put a really good team together. If we keep doing what we do, I think it’s definitely going to be easy for him to buy — not sell.”

Advertisement

The misstep could be forgiven. After all, the Red Sox’ course entering the second half is uncertain. The next two-plus weeks hold potentially massive sway over how the team approaches the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Through flashes of impressive and dreadful play, the 2023 Red Sox have been neither great nor bad. But they reside in the AL East, which had a .569 winning percentage at the break (an average pace of 92 wins) that projects as the highest ever for a division.

“I think arguably it’s been the best division in the history of baseball,” said Bloom, the team’s chief baseball officer. “You cannot get by our division with mediocrity. You have to be good.”

Yet even “good” might not be good enough. To be sure, the Red Sox’ surge at the end of the first half — an 8-1 run on the heels of a 1-7 stretch —brought the third wild-card spot back into view.

That position shouldn’t be taken for granted. In 2021, Atlanta was 44-45 at the All-Star break and 2½ games out of a playoff spot. The Braves upgraded with a few trades, sneaked into the playoffs with 89 wins, got hot in October, and won the World Series. In 2021, the Sox needed a win in Game 162 to secure a wild-card spot, then knocked out the Yankees and Rays to reach the ALCS.

Advertisement

“Are we where we want to be? No,” said veteran Justin Turner. “But I don’t think that you can take away from what we’ve accomplished with what we have. I’ve been on plenty of teams that won over 100 games and [lost to teams that squeaked in]. All you’ve got to do is get in.”

Even so, fringe contention and a surprising run in October is not the team’s aspiration. The Sox want to be an elite team, not merely one clawing for the wild card.

Justin Turner says the Red Sox aren't where they want to be, "but I don’t think that you can take away from what we’ve accomplished with what we have." Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“We should never settle,” said Bloom. “We’ve been for a lot of the totality of the last year and a half hovering around .500. We’re not satisfied with that. We’re pushing for bigger and better things.”

When might bigger and better arrive?

Young players making an impact

In four years under Bloom, the Red Sox have broken up the 2018 championship core while trying to develop the next one. Across what can be reasonably characterized as a series of bridge years, their goal was to win and develop the organization simultaneously.

They failed on the “winning” side in 2020 and 2022, enjoyed surprising success in 2021, and are TBD in 2023. Amid those disparate results, there’s been dizzying change and massive roster churn.

Advertisement

But as this season has evolved, so have the Red Sox. For the first time in Bloom’s tenure, the roster is heavily shaped by young players who could be in Boston for years to come.

Jarren Duran's breakout third season has spearheaded a wave of young Red Sox players generating excitement. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The breakout of Jarren Duran, the impressive MLB debut for Masataka Yoshida, and the surprising performance of Connor Wong have given the team a glimpse of a lineup that may be stabilizing. Trevor Story’s return is drawing closer, which would mean an infield of Rafael Devers, Story, and Triston Casas that could be together for years.

Alex Verdugo — under team control through 2024, with an open question about whether he’s part of the long-term future — has had his most consistent season. Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, and Ceddanne Rafaela — all in the upper levels of the system — could enter the mix in 2024. Outfielder Roman Anthony, at 19 and in his first full pro season, is showing middle-of-the-order potential, with a chance to enter the big league picture in 2025.

“Our best days should be in front of us,” said Bloom. “This is a year probably more than any year since I’ve been here where our short-term interests in terms of making a really good run in ‘23 are exactly aligned with our longer-term interests, because the best way for us to be in a position to pop champagne at the end of this year is for players who have a chance to be here for a while to take steps in order to establish themselves as bona fide, starting-caliber major leaguers.”

Advertisement

The long-term pitching outlook offers less clarity. Brayan Bello represents a rotation anchor. But while Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, and John Schreiber have demonstrated big league ability, it’s unclear if any will stick as a starter.

James Paxton is a free agent after this year and it’s virtually impossible for the team to rely on Chris Sale (eligible for free agency after 2024) to be healthy moving forward. Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, and Bryan Mata couldn’t offer rotation depth. Most evaluators see Triple A lefthander Shane Drohan as having a No. 4 ceiling.

“I do think they’re on the right track. But with the status quo, I don’t necessarily see them being a top contender in that division in the foreseeable future,” said one AL evaluator. “They have to make a major acquisition or have an unexpected surprise. Even if Mayer becomes what you hope he could be, who else are you getting? What’s going to really set this team over the top? Especially, where’s the pitching coming from?”

The Sox have solidified their floor under Bloom. That they’ve remained around .500 — despite injuries that have gutted the rotation and created a revolving door at shortstop — suggests greater depth than they’ve had in some time.

Yet there are still questions about the team’s ceiling. In an AL East loaded with top-end talent — and more on the way, particularly for the Rays and Orioles — when can the Red Sox move to the top of the division rather than chasing from the back?

Advertisement

“They’re not a terrible team,” said one NL evaluator. “They’re going to gonna keep kicking around. But there’s a pretty obvious lack of impact players to take them to the next level. I could see them turning it around next year and being more than [a fringe contender], with the big caveat that they make a move for more star power. I think they’re one or two trades or one or two signings away from getting back into that realm of being more than just caught in .500 land.

“If the status quo were to remain, I don’t really know if I see them getting out of this mediocrity in the next couple of years. But if they turn some of these assets into established big leaguers or guys who are have higher upside, then I can see it turning around a little bit faster.”

Buy or sell at deadline?

There’s at least some chance that the Red Sox could make headway in the second half of 2023.

If Devers performs to career standards, Story stabilizes shortstop, Duran, Yoshida, and Turner sustain what they’ve done, Bello and Paxton keep performing like top-end starters, and the rest of the rotation gets healthy, there’s a chance — even if not a great one — the team could make a leap.

“We’re showing a lot of promise right now,” said Bloom. “Clearly we haven’t made that leap yet. But I don’t want to put a timetable on it because I think that could be writing off the possibility for that to come a lot quicker than [expected].

“When you’re willing to give young players opportunities, and when you start developing those capabilities to really help those young guys see how good they can be, things can come together a lot more quickly than might appear.”

But if the Sox don’t see their group rapidly coalesce this season, would next year or even 2025 be different?

Even with a promising position group, the rotation would represent a huge question. Against that backdrop, it makes sense for the Red Sox to keep looking at Whitlock, Crawford, and Houck as starters. Still, even if one or two solidifies the back of the rotation, would that propel the Sox atop a loaded division?

“Are we where we want to be when I talked to Chaim [when interviewing to return as manager] at the end of ‘20? I don’t believe so. We still have some work to do, but we have made some strides,” said manager Alex Cora. “Last year we finished last and this year we’re playing .500. At the end, you have to be realistic where you’re at.

“Can we do it? Of course, but you have to very honest and very transparent, black and white, this is where we’re at and this is what we want. And then you look around and see if, yeah, we can pull this off and you make decisions based on that. If you don’t feel that way, then you have to make other decisions.”

Last year, the Orioles — who were 2½ games out of a wild-card spot — sold at the deadline, trading closer Jorge López to the Twins for a four-player package that included Yennier Cano. This year, Cano has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, a key contributor on one of the best teams.

“It was a good trade deadline,” said Orioles outfielder Austin Hays.

Alex Cora says the Red Sox have to be transparent about their performance and needs ahead of the trade deadline. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Could the Sox turn Paxton into a controllable young starter, trying to achieve something like what the Orioles did last year or the Twins did in 2021 when trading Nelson Cruz to the Rays for Joe Ryan?

Even without dealing Paxton or Turner — either of which would be a white-flag — the Sox could move Adam Duvall to clear the path for Duran to play every day. Scouts from other teams are curious whether they’d consider moving Verdugo or Pivetta.

“Who’s to say you can’t get the next Nick Pivetta for Nick Pivetta?” wondered one evaluator. “It’s going to be such a seller’s market. If I’m them, I’m not tearing it down. But they could really, really beef up and set themselves up better for next year.”

Or the Sox could conclude that this year’s club is entering the window where it makes sense to add — whether for the short term (as with Atlanta in 2021) or players who would be around for years, and thus come at greater cost.

The Sox are nearing a critical mass where they have enough big leaguers near the start of their careers (and are thus inexpensive) to take shots on higher-end targets. With young big leaguers now established, they have more flexibility to trade prospects in the minors for veteran reinforcements, at this deadline or in the offseason.

Likewise, the improved core of young talent has them at a point where, rather than spending $27 million on one-year deals for Kiké Hernández, Corey Kluber, and Duvall, they might be better positioned to be in the mix for one top-of-the-rotation starter this winter.

“Having those young players come through your system, join this core, and be under our control for a while, that’s what allows you to then build [and maintain] continuity with veteran players,” said Bloom. “In our market, with our resources, if we have a good young core, we then have the ability to have the right veterans around them.”

Unsurprisingly, with the Sox’ finish to the first half, the players see a glass that is more than half-full.

“This is an organization that loves to be in the mix,” Devers said through a translator. “That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to sign long term here, because that’s something that’s always in their mind. With the guys we have coming up, that’s something that I know is possible and that’s why I’m happy to be here.”

When will they get there and how? In advance of the trade deadline, the Red Sox may be at an inflection point in the formation of answers.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.