Biden invites Netanyahu to US, easing tensions

Netanyahu’s office said that Biden made the invitation in a “warm and long” phone call on Monday evening, on the eve of a visit to Washington by Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, that had until Monday night been widely seen as a slight to Netanyahu.

JERUSALEM — President Biden has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to a meeting in the United States for the first time since Netanyahu reentered office in December, easing months of tensions between the two leaders.

Biden had recently described Netanyahu’s coalition as “one of the most extremist” since the 1970s, and voiced particular opposition to Netanyahu’s decisions to undermine the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, build more Israeli homes in the occupied West Bank, and retroactively authorize Israeli settlements built in the territory without government approval.

“President Biden reiterated in the context of the current debate in Israel about judicial reform the need for the broadest possible consensus, and that shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the US Israel relationship,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

The announcement came as a disappointment to Israel’s opposition, who had called on the Biden administration to take an even stronger stance against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu, who leads the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, is now expected to move forward with a contentious plan to limit the influence of his country’s judiciary. That plan has set off political unrest in Israel and drawn strong criticism from Biden, who has said that the US-Israel partnership must be rooted in a shared approach to democracy.

No date has yet been set for Netanyahu’s visit, and it was unclear whether his invitation was to the White House or another part of the country. But the invitation removes some of the tension that had overshadowed Tuesday’s visit by Herzog, who will meet Biden before giving a joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

The bipartisan welcome for Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, reflects how the US government sees Israel as a key strategic and military ally in the Middle East. The United States provides Israel with nearly $3.8 billion in annual aid, large amounts of weapons and defense technology, extensive diplomatic cover at the United Nations Security Council, and crucial assistance in building new alliances with Arab countries.

Herzog’s invitation to Washington has angered some Democratic lawmakers, who say that Herzog is a proxy for Netanyahu and that they will boycott his address to protest Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

Despite the friction with Netanyahu, the Biden administration has continued to ward off measures against Israel at the United Nations over its treatment of the Palestinians. The White House is also investing considerable effort in mediating a normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, one of Netanyahu’s top foreign policy goals.

But Biden and his administration have nevertheless expressed growing frustration at increased Israeli settlement in the West Bank. The US sees that as a major obstacle to the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel — an outcome that remains the Biden administration’s preferred solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even as a growing number of analysts conclude that Palestinian statehood is no longer possible.

Washington has also balked at comments by some of Netanyahu’s more extreme Cabinet colleagues, in particular Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, who said the Israeli state should “erase” a Palestinian town at the center of recent violence. A spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, called those comments “irresponsible, disgusting, and repugnant.”

To some Israeli critics of Netanyahu, the Biden administration’s stance has not been strong enough, a perception strengthened by the invitation on Monday. Antigovernment protesters have gathered outside US Embassy branches in Tel Aviv at least twice in recent days, some of them carrying banners imploring Biden to “Save us!”

But to Netanyahu’s supporters, Biden’s approach had already been too forceful. Amichai Chikli, Netanyahu’s minister for diaspora affairs, said Biden’s objections were “prearranged and orchestrated” by the Israeli opposition. He also told Biden’s ambassador, Thomas R. Nides, to “mind your own business” after the US diplomat suggested that Netanyahu slow down his judicial overhaul.

On Monday, Yoav Kisch, the education minister, said in a radio interview before the announcement of the invitation: “I tell you in the clearest way: Of course it would have been appropriate for Prime Minister Netanyahu to travel” instead of Herzog.

Kisch added: “I am happy the president is traveling, and I think this is important.” But, he said, “The bottom line is that this entire event with Biden is most likely being fueled and inflated by elements inside the state of Israel,” a reference to Netanyahu’s opponents.

Relations between the United States and Israel have often gone through fraught periods. In the 1950s, the Eisenhower administration clashed with David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, over its brief invasion of Egypt.

In the 1970s, the Ford administration cooled ties over Israel’s reluctance to withdraw from territory it captured from Egypt in 1967. In the 1990s, Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton clashed with successive Israeli prime ministers, including Netanyahu, over settlement construction.

Two decades later, Netanyahu fell out with President Barack Obama — particularly after Netanyahu gave his own joint address to Congress without Obama’s blessing.

But while most of those earlier disagreements were limited to specific geopolitical differences — usually over Egypt, Iran, or the Palestinians — the spat between Biden and Netanyahu is different because it partly involves a dispute over values, said Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington.

Biden has suggested that Netanyahu’s plans to limit the judiciary would change the character of Israel’s democracy and therefore undermine perceptions that the US-Israel alliance is rooted in a shared outlook on governance.

“Previous differences were over policy,” said Rabinovich. “This dispute is over the very essence of Israel.”