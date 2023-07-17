Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia’s mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions.

The health ministry in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which lies at the eastern end of the bridge, said two people were killed in an unspecified accident on the bridge and their daughter was injured.

The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday but did not specify the reason.