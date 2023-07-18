Train tickets for Aug. 1 Beyoncé concert go on sale at 11 a.m. today

Tickets for the special event train service to Beyoncé's Aug. 1 concert at Gillette Stadium will go on sale via the mTicket app at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The tickets are round-trip and cost $20.
Ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached and no refunds or exchanges will be available due to anticipated high demand, according to a press release from Gillette Stadium media relations. The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will provide train service, and all passengers need a ticket to board.
The special event train is scheduled to depart South Station at 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 1 and arrive in Foxboro one hour later. It will also make stops at Back Bay Station and Dedham Corporate Center.
Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. While travelers can use regular Commuter Rail tickets to travel to the show using the regular Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service, they will not be able to return on a special event train without a special event train ticket. The final Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.
The Commuter Rail’s Foxboro schedule will provide departure times and schedule updates.
