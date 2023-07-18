Train tickets for Aug. 1 Beyoncé concert go on sale at 11 a.m. today

Tickets for the special event train service to Beyoncé's Aug. 1 concert at Gillette Stadium will go on sale via the mTicket app at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The tickets are round-trip and cost $20.

Ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached and no refunds or exchanges will be available due to anticipated high demand, according to a press release from Gillette Stadium media relations. The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will provide train service, and all passengers need a ticket to board.

The special event train is scheduled to depart South Station at 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 1 and arrive in Foxboro one hour later. It will also make stops at Back Bay Station and Dedham Corporate Center.