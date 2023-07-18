‘One baked bean was a potato for a Barbie’: Globe readers share their memories of the Mattel doll

The plastic doll’s creator, Ruth Handler, once wrote to a friend: “It’s hard to imagine a world without Barbie.” But she also wondered, “What is it that makes Barbie so special, so popular?”

Barbie dolls first hit stores in 1959. That year, more than 300,000 blue eye-shadowed, red-lipped, striped-swimsuited toys were sold. Today, with hundreds of models on the market, that number has surpassed 1 billion .

Maybe it’s her glamorous wardrobe (gowns, capes, trench coats). Or her incredible curriculum vitae (astronaut, equestrian, US President). Or maybe it’s because, as Handler suggested in the same letter, “Barbie is anything a little girl wants her to be.”

For some of our readers, that statement rings true. After we asked you all to share your Barbie memories with us, we heard about the doll both as a feminist icon and an unattainable ideal (most respondents recalled playing with their dolls before the 2016 release of the more realistic and inclusive “Barbie Fashionistas” line). We heard about mothers who banned Barbies from the house and others who bought every new model.

As for playing with the doll, it seems that for every kid who collected Barbie’s countless interchangeable outfits, there was another who preferred her without them. And while some took meticulous care of her platinum ponytail, others colored it with markers or chopped it off altogether.

Among our respondents, there was one recurring theme: Barbie was, as Stoneham’s Sheryl Miele put it, “a big deal.”

In the 1970s, Hilary Allard of Bridgewater and her sisters were “Barbie obsessed.”

“When I was 7, we accomplished our goal of getting a very groovy Barbie camper for Christmas,” Allard said. “Shortly after, my mother’s friend visited with her son, Billy, who proceeded to stomp on the camper, crushing it along with our dreams.”

Shopping for Barbie accessories, like the pink Dreamcamper, is a rather expensive hobby. Ronald Florence of Providence can attest to that. In 1962, he got a summer job at Mattel answering Barbie fan mail.

“Mostly it was questions about her new relationship with Ken,” Florence said. “But often there were questions from fathers about what to buy for Barbie. One father wrote that he bought the little doll, then dress after dress, then Ken, the car . . . up to $400 and wanted mercy.”

Some readers recalled making their own props for Barbie. Lori Krinsky of Acton remembers spending hours crafting “expansive Barbie homes from found objects.” Betsy Wild, writing from Montgomery, Ala., did the same.

In addition to fashioning her house, complete with a TV made from a cereal box, “I used building blocks to build the den furniture and kitchen table. The bed was a shoebox turned upside down with a bedspread I created. I made a dressing table out of a Bandaid box, put a tissue around it to make the table ‘skirt’ and placed a mirror above,” Wild said. “I knit a colorful little crooked rug for the house. I used wicker doll furniture for the porch furniture. There I spent many wonderful hours playing with my Barbie.”

Kelly Messier of Norwood used to make tiny food for her dolls. “One baked bean was a potato for a Barbie,” she said. Messier was so entranced in her Barbie world that growing up she “didn’t realize that real women had nipples because Barbie didn’t have any,” she added.

Barbie customization was common, sometimes extreme, and often permanent. For our readers, it involved giving their dolls buzzcuts, makeovers with nail polish, or piercing their plastic ears.

Many amassed large Barbie collections with all of her siblings, friends, and pets. Chris Ritch of Wrentham had “three identical Kens” and called them “the triplets.”

By contrast, in Krinsky’s Barbie world in the 1960s, there was “nary a Ken in sight.” Women made the decisions, she said.

“Though we modeled traditional gender-based child-rearing roles,” Krinsky said, “our Barbies went ‘back to work,’ just as our real-world mothers were doing.”

Kathleen McWilliams of Hull had a similar take. She said her Barbies were “strong women who were in charge and got what they wanted.”

Most of our respondents remember Barbie fondly and still have their dolls boxed up in a basement or attic. Logan Read of Boston, however, has “no memories of Barbie.” Her mom banned the dolls from her house because of the “unrealistic beauty expectations” they represented. Read’s mother refuses to see the upcoming “Barbie” movie, she said. Read has yet to make up her mind.

“If there was an American Girl Doll blockbuster movie, that would be another story,” she said.

