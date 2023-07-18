Avangrid’s cancellation of offshore power contracts to cost it $48 million

Avangrid will pay $48 million to terminate offshore wind power contracts that it had originally reached with three Massachusetts electric utilities. These contracts were intended to help finance construction of the Commonwealth Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard. Avangrid and the utilities — National Grid, Eversource, and Unitil — have been negotiating for months to end the contracts. They were originally awarded in December 2021 and finalized in April 2022 under a state-orchestrated bidding process intended to kick-start the offshore wind industry here. But Avangrid said cost overruns related to the Ukraine war, interest rate hikes, and other issues last year made it impossible for the Connecticut-based energy company to build Commonwealth Wind at the contracted price. The income from the termination fees will flow toward the utilities’ Massachusetts electric customers: $25.9 million for Eversource, $21.6 million for National Grid, and $480,000 for Unitil. Despite the setback, the utilities said they remain committed to helping the state reach its clean-energy and emission reductions goals. Meanwhile, the developers behind the SouthCoast Wind farm are expected to exit their contracts with the utilities as well. The companies behind the Commonwealth and SouthCoast projects are also expected to bid into the next round of wind-power contracts offered by the state, presumably with higher prices. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

CEOs

Advertisement

Paytronix gets a new boss

There’s a new boss at Paytronix, the Newton-based provider of digital guest engagement services for restaurants and convenience stores. Board member Jeff Hindman has been named chief executive of the 300-person company. Cofounder and longtime CEO Andrew Robbins will move into the new role of executive chairman. Hindman joined the Paytronix board in 2022. He has held a number of top roles at Snap One and NCR, and has been based in the Atlanta area. Hindman will be coming to Newton three days a week, usually Tuesday through Thursday, but his family will remain in Georgia. (Paytronix has brought back its employees using a hybrid approach, with people working in the office at least two days a week, typically Tuesdays and Thursdays.) Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners is Paytronix’s biggest investor and owns a controlling stake in the firm. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

FINANCE

Bank of America’s profits soared in the second quarter

Bank of America said its profits grew 19 percent in its most recent quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. The nation’s second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $7.4 billion in the three months that ended June 30, up from $6.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, compared with 73 cents one year ago. Analysts were expecting profit of 84 cents per share, according to a poll by FactSet. Like its major competitors, BofA has benefitted from wealthy clients, businesses, and other customers moving deposits to the bank in search of safety after this spring’s bank failures. The nation’s biggest banks are seen as having an implicit government backstop, due to their “too big to fail” status among the country’s financial institutions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

BlackRock names Saudi Aramco CEO to board

BlackRock Inc. has named Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser to its board, underscoring the asset manager’s commitment to the oil industry in the middle of a highly politicized debate about its role in ESG investing. Nasser has led the world’s biggest oil producer since 2015, including overseeing its public listing, and provides BlackRock with “a unique perspective” on key issues facing the company and its clients, CEO Larry Fink said Monday in an e-mailed statement. BlackRock and Fink, 70, have been criticized by both sides of the political divide over ESG investing after promoting the strategy as a way to help the global economy respond to climate change. Environmental advocates have slammed the firm for continuing to pile capital into the fossil fuel industry, while some Republicans have accused BlackRock of peddling a “woke” agenda that they say is at odds with American capitalism. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REGULATORS

FAA to use VR technology to train helicopter pilots

US aviation regulators are turning to a small Swiss technology startup to rethink how helicopter pilots are trained. The Federal Aviation Administration will evaluate virtual reality technology in flight simulators for the first time, taking delivery of systems from Zurich-based Loft Dynamics, the company said Monday. The technology combines VR headsets with a frame replicating the control panel and cockpit of a helicopter, but at a scale significantly smaller than traditional full-motion setups. Two simulators — one to train pilots on Airbus SE’s H125 helicopter and another for the Robinson R22 — have been installed at the FAA’s R&D facility in Atlantic City. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MUSIC

Warner Music and TikTok team up

Warner Music Group and TikTok announced a wide-ranging partnership, giving the video app access to the music giant’s repertoire and creating potential new revenue opportunities for artists and songwriters. The deal announced on Tuesday will help give artists and songwriters access to TikTok’s brand partners and fan development, Warner Music Group said in a statement. The companies also agreed to a licensing deal for TikTok Music, a subscription streaming service that recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Industrial production down again

US industrial production fell last month in a broad retreat, reflecting tepid manufacturing output against a backdrop of uneven goods demand. The June index of production at factories, mines, and utilities decreased 0.5 percent for a second month, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Manufacturing output declined 0.3 percent in June, the most in three months. After steadily advancing from 2020 through early 2022, the Fed’s gauge of manufacturing output is down 0.3 percent from a year ago. Production has been restrained by lackluster export markets, efforts to work down inventories, and more limited consumer spending on merchandise. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Owner of Atlanta office tower defaults on mortgage

Starwood Capital Group is in default on a $212.5 million mortgage backed by an Atlanta office tower, another sign of mounting distress in US commercial real estate. The mortgage on Tower Place 100, in the Georgia capital’s Buckhead district, matured on July 9 and Starwood failed to refinance or pay off the debt, according to a filing compiled by Computershare. A representative for Starwood, with more than $115 billion in assets under management, declined to comment. Corporate landlords, including Blackstone Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., have stopped making payments on office buildings they’ve deemed to be money-losers as vacancies increased with the growing acceptance of remote work. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis fears chip supply problems could return

Stellantis expects semiconductor shortages to re-emerge on growing demand from electric vehicles at a time of increased geopolitical risk, making the current respite short-lived. The risk of a return of severely stretched chip supply “will increase dramatically” in coming years as vehicle software functions balloon, according to Joachim Kahmann, who oversees semiconductor purchases for the Jeep maker. In the last two years, the huge diversity of semiconductors in cars meant “we had multiple issues everywhere, and once we solved one topic, a new topic popped up,” he said Tuesday in an interview. — BLOOMBERG NEWS