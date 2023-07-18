Record prices. High interest rates. Little to buy. Greater Boston’s housing market is tough for everyone right now.

The region’s median single-family home price held strong at $900,000 for the second straight month in June, an all-time high, according to figures out Tuesday from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. And at the same time, home sales here hit their second-lowest point for that month in the last 20 years, a sign that both buyers and sellers are being squeezed by the combination of high prices and higher interest rates.

And June, what is usually one of the peak months for home sales, demonstrated just how far out of whack things really are right now.

Just 1,310 single-family homes sold in June in the 64 communities covered by GBAR, a 23.4 percent drop off from the same month last year. In the last two decades, the only year when fewer sales were reported in June was 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing. Condominium sales saw a steep drop last month too, falling 24.6 percent year-over-year to just 1,070.

“Demand has improved slowly but steadily this spring, however sales activity remains suppressed by the fact that there are so few listings on the market,” said GBAR President Alison Socha, an agent with Leading Edge Real Estate in Melrose. “Buyers have increasingly come to accept the reality of higher mortgage rates, but the reduced purchasing power they’re experiencing as a result of elevated selling prices and financing costs, along with the small number of properties available to buy, has slowed the home search process, and dissuaded some from entering the market altogether,”

Generally speaking, when home prices here spike, it creates a big advantage for homeowners who may want to sell their place, and — theoretically at least — prompts more people to put their homes up for sale to cash in. But what’s happening now is different. Prices are at an all-time high, so would-be sellers can still command higher offers, but most will need to buy something new, and high interest rates are giving them pause.

The vast majority of homeowners are locked into mortgage rates that are far lower than what they could get today, often 2 to 3 percent, as opposed the current rates around 7 percent. So if they sell and take out a new mortgage to move to a new place, their monthly payment could be far higher even for a similarly priced house.

That dynamic — homebuyers and sellers both locked out of the market — is only worsening. Mortgage rates have been creeping up again over the last few months. Last week, the average on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 6.96 percent, the highest since November of last year. That means a homebuyer today would pay over $1,500 more a month for the same-priced house than they would have a year and a half ago before interest rates shot up.

“Today’s higher interest rates are not only affecting home buyers, but prospective sellers too, as many have opted to stay in their current home rather than sell and take on a new higher rate loan, and that’s further fueling price gains,” said Socha.

And that seller hesitancy has proved a powerful force. New listings of single-family homes in the region in June were down nearly 40 percent from the same time last year, and 20.7 percent just since May.

As long as interest rates stay elevated from where they were two years ago, that’s likely to continue, and prices are going to stay high. And that’s bad news for everyone.

