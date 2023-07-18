The Sumner Tunnel closure is proving costly for Uber drivers

That’s because Soares is an Uber driver, one with a big car who makes a lot of his money on airport trips. And these days, a trip to and from Logan Airport can take twice as long as usual.

The eight-week closure of the Sumner Tunnel comes with all sorts of costs. For commuters, it’s time. For residents of East Boston, it’s traffic and air pollution.

The impact on Uber, Lyft, and delivery app drivers — who need to get to and from East Boston swiftly, or who simply need to get downtown to begin their work at all — is another way the closure of the Sumner Tunnel for restoration purposes is rippling through the region’s economy. The snarled traffic, and the detours necessary to avoid it, means that drivers like Soares, who on a regular day would drive 10 to 15 customers from Logan to points all over metro Boston, now drive just five or six.

“You get most of the calls at the airport during the day in the city,” Soares said. “During the day, people are just going back and forth from the office, so it’s just one person, and so they call small cars.”

However, because most drivers end up waiting at the airport to get more customers, the impact of the tunnel’s closure has made business harder. According to Soares, last week, the rideshare app parking lot at Logan airport was so full that no more cars were allowed to enter the lot. Drivers circled and waited outside the garage to pick up customers.

“In the city there’s not much happening, so everyone goes to the airport,” Soares said. “They had to close the lot so that no new cars could go in because so many were there.”

A crowded parking lot poses an additional problem for the drivers.

Usually, when traffic is tough because of rush hours or bad weather or a big event that drives demand, drivers get compensated for it through higher fares charged by Uber’s surge pricing. But surge pricing is driven by supply and demand, and with all the drivers loitering near Logan these days, Uber’s algorithm sees supply as ample, and doesn’t turn on surge pricing.

Even worse is that when surge pricing does kick in, it doesn’t help much.

“The surges don’t make up for the difference because what normally would have been a 10-minute ride becomes a 20minute ride or more, so you lose out on customers,” Soares added.

It’s bad enough that Hamza Bakhori, a Boston resident and Uber driver for the past eight years, said he avoids coming to the airport at all these days.

“If you just work the airport, you can do five to six rides, max, which is not worth it,” he said. “Five to six rides a day is about a $100. If you avoid the airport and stay outside you can make about $200 to $250.”

These days, according to Bakhori, that means patrolling as far afield as Burlington and Waltham to pick up rides.

Hafida, a part-time Uber driver, echoed similar concerns. As a part-time driver who usually works on the weekends, Hafida is used to the traffic because the Sumner has been closed on weekends since June.

“You make money but you get tired because you’re stuck for a long time. The last holiday in July was very bad,” said Hafida, who declined to provide her last name because she was concerned about retribution from Uber. “It’s not like if you’re stuck in traffic the price of the ride goes up.”

Hafida and Bakhori both said that the alternative route through the Ted Williams Tunnel instead of the Sumner adds roughly 30 minutes, sometimes 40 to 45, to their trip.

Part-time drivers like Hafida have been relatively insulated from the tunnel closure, since they can rely on their other jobs for a source of income. For others, it’s a full-time job, just one that’s providing less income right now. And that impacts their ability to pay the bills and ripples out in all sorts of other ways through the local economy.

Those ripples are likely to continue through the end of August.

Aruni Soni can be reached at aruni.soni@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AruniSoni.