How to beat the heat without breaking the bank

Here are some affordable and accessible ways to ensure your city summer is enjoyable, safe, and as sweat-free as possible.

Boston’s been feeling the heat that forecasters warned about at the beginning of the season. And it’s no secret that escaping above-average temperatures in a city has its challenges. Apartment-dwellers know all too well that the price of air conditioning can feel like a luxury, and it’s not every day one has the time (or funds) to lounge by a rooftop pool. So how can Bostonians cool off this summer without going over budget?

Metro living doesn’t have to mean sacrificing poolside leisure. There are several ways to take a dip, MBTA-accessible and free of charge.

Mirabella Pool: This public pool sits along the Boston Harbor in the North End and is complete with views of the Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. Guests must register for an account with Boston Center for Youth and Families to schedule a free visit; swims are limited to reserved 90-minute sessions to help maintain crowd control. 475 Commercial St. Boston.gov/BCYF-Mirabella.

Veterans Memorial Pool: This family-friendly Cambridge pool is open daily with a lifeguard on duty at all times. Post-swim, dry off with a picturesque stroll by the neighboring Charles River banks and Magazine Beach. 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. mass.gov

Reilly Memorial Swimming Pool: Don’t let the address fool you. While outside city center, Reilly Memorial pool is still public transit-friendly; hop the Green line’s C or D trains to the Cleveland Circle or Reservoir stops, respectively. A brisk five-minute walk will lead you to this municipal mainstay within Chestnut Hill Reservation — complete with paved trails and lush and shady spots to unwind after your swim. 3355 Chestnut Hill Ave., Chestnut Hill, mass.gov

Splashing is encouraged at this wading pool and spray deck in Brighton. Pictured, Ayden Clark at the Artesani Playground Spray Deck in June 2021. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Artesani Playground Wading Pool and Spray Deck: The kids will talk about a sprint through Brighton’s Artesani all summer. (Friendly) splashing is encouraged at this quirky, H2O playground with fun water toys, dumping buckets, and an extra shallow wading pool for little ones who aren’t quite ready for the deep end. 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton. mass.gov

Get a breath of fresh (cool) air

Nothing says refreshing like an air-conditioned, dark movie theater or the crisp, temperature-controlled climate at a museum. Take advantage of summer discounts and special events to get cultured — and stay cool.

Many movie theater chains participate in special Tuesday pricing: The Landmark Theater in Kendall Square celebrates Bargain Tuesdays with tickets and reserved seating for $7, and AMC’s Stubs members can snag discounts on tickets and concessions at the Boston Common, Assembly Row, and South Bay locations. Additionally, AMC’s Summer Movie Camp programming screens family-friendly films on Saturdays and Wednesdays for as low as $3 a ticket. (Up for this month? “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Boss Baby: The Family Business.”)

Need a whole evening to cool down? Load up on snacks and lock into a marathon session at Coolidge Corner Theatre. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

On the indie front, we’re playing the long game. Lock into a marathon session with double features at the Brattle and multi-day programming at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Find back-to-back screenings of the likes of “Drag Me to Hell” and Jennifer’s Body” (Aug. 3) and “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (Aug. 22) at the Harvard Square theater, while Coolidge’s curated collections, like Hip Hop at 50 — featuring the likes of “Friday” and “Wild Style” — will keep you in your seat all August long. Bonus: Somerville Theatre’s always chill cinema has $10 matinee pricing (seating before 6 p.m.) every day of the week.

Step into the light with open spaces full of inspiring art, enriching sights, and lots of AC. Hitting up the city’s cultural centers doesn’t have to hurt your wallet.

Snag harbor-side views without the sweltering heat: Every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., entrance to the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston is free — reservations, available the morning (icaboston.org/tickets) of, are “strongly recommended.” Likewise, for a botanical oasis without the humidity, entrance to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is free on the first Thursday of each month. The next up is on Aug. 3 from 3-9 p.m. (Though, if your name is Isabella, you also receive free entrance for life. Lucky you!)

Additionally, Boston Public Library cardholders can sign up for free or majorly discounted admission to several of the city’s museums, including the Museum of Science, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and a complimentary visit for up to four guests to the New England Aquarium.

Brynn O’Connor is a writer based in Boston.



