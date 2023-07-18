The idea of a beer float might be tough to swallow. But at this Newton bar, it’s shandy-and-sorbet all day.

So I was both intrigued and skeptical when I received a pitch for a summer collaboration between Newton restaurant and bar Baramor and Somerville spot Gracie’s ice cream. The concept was “beer floats,” a take on the root beer version that I’m only a little familiar with. I did some digging.

This is anecdotal, of course, but in almost every instance in which my wife and I are in the mood for ice cream, we do not chase it with beers. If we go to a brewery, we don’t usually hit the dairy barn afterward. Something about the flavors and reward centers involved makes it seem like too much.

One of life’s immutable rules is that beer and ice cream rarely go together.

Each month this summer, Baramor is releasing a different beer float. In June it was Widowmaker’s Margarita Sour beer mixed with Gracie’s sweet cream ice cream. For July, it’s Berkshire’s Citrus Shandy with lemon sorbet. Progression’s Omen Imperial Stout matches with Gracie’s chocolate ice cream in August, and for September, True North Ale Company’s Berry Cooler Sour pairs again with Gracie’s sweet cream.

Arpit Patel, Baramor’s owner, says the combinations were borne out of the bar’s interest in promoting local businesses, as well as the desire to switch things up during a usually slow summer period.

“Root beer produces just one pairing, but with beer there’s endless opportunity to test different beer styles with different ice creams, and some of those combinations turn out really awesome,” says Patel.

Widowmaker’s director of sales, Jon Paton, agrees that beer and food pairings “don’t always work,” but according to both Paton and Patel, the pairings that do work well provide a harmony of flavors.

“Personally, I think the sour and sweet cream combos are the most outrageous,” says Patel. “When it comes to pairing fruitier, sour beers with a rich, lactose-forward flavor like sweet cream, you’re getting a more complex sip than with either one of those elements on their own.”

August’s pairing makes intuitive sense, in that you’re combining a chocolatey stout with chocolate ice cream. For September, True North Ale Co. founder Gary Rogers says the flavors of a raspberry lime rickey, a longtime New England favorite, really come through.

“Some of our sours are brewed with lactose for a smooth, creamy character. Adding ice cream provides that same amazing creaminess,” says Rogers.

Aaron Cohen, owner of both Gracie’s locations in Kendall and Union Squares, says the collaboration is “a fun way for us to work with some folks we might not otherwise have the chance to.” The beer floats will be available at Baramor, located in Newton Center, through September, with $3 from every float sold going to Baramor’s charity partners.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.