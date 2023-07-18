Recipe: Quick cucumber pickles and sesame noodles make a refreshing light summer dinner

Serves 4

When your garden is bursting with cucumbers, turn them into a quick pickle and use them as a crunchy element for sesame noodles. Slice the cucumbers (use small ones, such as pickling or mini cukes) into long spears and brine them for half an hour in rice vinegar while you make a ginger dressing and cook the noodles. By the time everything is finished, the cucumbers are ready. They retain their bright green color and fresh crunch while absorbing the intense flavors of the brine. The lo mein noodles in the dish, which are available at most supermarkets, are long, thin, egg and wheat noodles that require only a few minutes to cook. When they're just about tender, add sliced celery and carrot matchsticks to the boiling water to cook for a minute. They're in the water just long enough to soften slightly, and they, too, keep their bite. Drain and rinse the noodles to cool them, toss with the dressing, and pile the cucumber pickle spears on the plate for a refreshing lunch or light dinner.

CUCUMBERS

6 pickling or mini cucumbers, quartered lengthwise 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced 1 clove garlic, grated 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon salt 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1. In a bowl, combine the cucumbers, bell pepper, garlic, sugar, salt and rice vinegar. Toss well. Set aside to marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

2. Drain off and discard the liquid.

DRESSING

¼ cup rice vinegar 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 3 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons soy sauce ¼ cup canola or vegetable oil 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1. In a bowl, combine the rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, red pepper, honey, soy sauce, canola or vegetable oil, and sesame oil.

2. Whisk well until blended.

NOODLES

Salt, to taste 1 package (8 ounces) lo mein noodles 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced 1 medium carrot, cut into matchsticks 4 scallions (green and white parts separated), thinly sliced 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1. Toss the cucumbers with 2 tablespoons of the dressing.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles, and let the water bubble steadily for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the noodles are almost cooked through. Add the celery and carrots. Continue cooking for 1 minute, or until the noodles are tender. Drain and rinse with cold water.

3. In a large bowl, toss the noodles and vegetables with the scallion whites, toasted sesame seeds, and the remaining dressing.

4. Divide the noodles among 4 plates, garnish with the scallion greens and pickled cucumbers.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick