Recipe: When the summer heat is soaring, grill chicken breasts with harissa for even more heat

Serves 4

Harissa-spiced grilled chicken wakes up sluggish taste buds when the thermometer hits the roof. You don't even have to turn on the oven. Light the grill and settle in on the patio. There are many variations of harissa, which is popular throughout North Africa and the Middle East; most include a mix of hot red chile peppers, garlic, olive oil, salt, and spices such as coriander and cumin. Balance the smoky charcoal heat of the dish by adding a touch of sweetness (orange juice) and a little extra acidity (lemon juice). Exercise a bit of caution when adding the harissa to the marinade, since brands have different levels of heat and salt. Start with one tablespoon and then adjust it as you go. When the chicken breasts come off the grill rack, clean it and add thick planks of zucchini, which will cook in just a few minutes. Remove the breast bones when the chicken is cool enough to handle and cut the meat into slices. Set it on the zucchini for a pretty presentation. When the heat hits, hit it with more heat.

4 tablespoons olive oil Juice of 2 lemons Juice of 1/2 orange 2 teaspoons ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cumin Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon harissa pasta, or more to taste 4 bone-in, skin-on split chicken breasts 4 small zucchini (8-inches long), trimmed and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch planks Vegetable oil (for the grill) Few sprigs of fresh cilantro (for garnish)

1. In a baking dish large enough to hold the chicken in one layer, stir together 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the juice of 1 lemon, the orange juice, coriander, cumin, salt, pepper, and harissa. Add the chicken breasts and turn to coat them in the marinade. Leave to marinate skin side down at room temperature while you heat the grill.

2. On a small rimmed baking sheet, spread the zucchini planks. Brush them with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

4. Set the chicken on the grill, skin side down. Cook for 10 minutes, or until browned. Turn skin-side up and set over moderate heat (with a gas grill, lower the heat; on a charcoal grill, position the breasts so that the thick ends are over the hottest part of the grill). Brush with more of the marinade. Continue cooking for 15 to 25 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees. Timing depends on the size of the breasts and the heat of your grill. Remove the chicken from the grill.

5. Clean the grill grate and brush with more oil. Grill the zucchini for 2 to 3 minutes on a side, or until the planks are tender. Sprinkle with the remaining lemon juice.

6. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, pull the breast meat off the bones. Place the boned breasts, skin side up, on a cutting board; slice thickly.

7. Set the zucchini on each of 4 plates. Top with chicken and garnish with cilantro leaves.

Sally Pasley Vargas