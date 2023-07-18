From traveling the world with the Coast Guard to serving ice cream treats at High Street Place, Chris Wandell has a sweet life

It’s actually a funny story. My business partner and I, Gustavo Lecanda, met in the Bahamas. I was stationed down there at the US Embassy in Nassau. And Gustavo was the general manager of the Señor Frog’s down there. One night, we were discussing future plans when we retired from our current jobs, and he was talking about opening a food truck in Florida. I was talking about possibly opening one in Boston, and we said: Why don’t we do it together up here in Boston? And that’s what we decided to do.

Braintree’s Chris Wandell, 40, traveled all over the world with the Coast Guard, from Antarctica to the Middle East. But he always loved being stationed in Boston, and he always dreamed of opening a Mexican restaurant. Now he has two at High Street Place: North East of the Border, specializing in tacos, and the brand-new Sugar Skulls, serving Mexican-themed sweets like ice cream tacos and churros.

What was your career path up until you took this leap into the food world?

I grew up on an island north of Seattle, Whidbey Island. I was a Navy brat. I joined the Coast Guard about 21 or 22 years ago. I just retired about a year ago. I traveled all over the world. It was an exciting 20 years or so. It’s a great career. My background in the Coast Guard is in communications and deployable specialized forces. The last 10 years or so of my career, I was on specialized forces teams that deployed in support of security for VIPs: the president, vice president. We followed them around and provided waterborne security anytime they were on the water.

What led you to the Coast Guard?

My dad said, “You’re not joining the Navy,” and so he said, “Pick the Coast Guard or the Air Force.” So I decided to go for Coast Guard, because it seemed all their bases were on the on the water. I liked being on the water, and I jumped in feet first.

So to speak. Why food?

I became inspired by many different traditions of food from all my travels around the world. Mexican food really just stuck with me from with my travels to Mexico. I always wanted to open a Mexican food truck when I retired from the Coast Guard, and Gustavo is from Mexico City and had lived in Cancun. It was just a perfect fit. So we decided to go with that. We opened our first restaurant, North East of the Border, here at High Street and our second spot up at the Burlington Mall. And now we have Sugar Skulls, which is based off a Mexican theme.

Tell me about it.

I use ‘Mexican-themed’ loosely. We’re doing churros, churro ice cream sandwiches, frozen daiquiris, boozy ice cream floats of different flavors. We’re doing sweet and savory crepes. We were going to do some fried ice creams and stuff like that. But due to not being able to have fryers, we weren’t able to do it in this current space, in but future spaces, possibly we’ll be able to.

What’s your favorite childhood food memory?

Mexican food was kind of our family staple. It was the treat that we got to do as a family, going to the local Mexican restaurant in the town where we grew up. And I remember the mariachi band playing. It’s pretty funny; the only song my dad would know when they came around and asked for a song request would be “Feliz Navidad.” It didn’t matter what time of year. It brings back good memories of family and food.

Why Boston? Why did you come up here?

After I was stationed in the Bahamas, I got orders to the North End, to the Coast Guard base here. Once I got orders here, I loved the area, and I did everything I could to [stay]. I was fortunate to do pretty much back-to-back orders here for about 10 years in the North End at the Coast Guard district building in the Financial District and on Cape Cod. They finally made me leave. I had to do two years in Hawaii, which wasn’t bad. We did open up a restaurant over there for a couple of years, a smoothie and juice bar — colorful and fruit-inspired, with fresh ingredients. It inspired the next generation, which is Sugar Skulls. Unfortunately, COVID had other plans for that restaurant. That one didn’t end up making it.

You’ve traveled all over the world: Where’s the best food?

That’s a really hard one. I think the best food in the world, for me, would be some of the places in the Middle East that I’ve traveled. Abu Dhabi, Bahrain — some of the best restaurants that I’ve ever eaten at would be over there. You can get anything you want, prepared by world-class chefs. It’s comparable to the large cities here in America, just taken to another level. It might be just that it’s more accessible to a person of my income bracket. Going to a five-star restaurant in New York City was not the easiest thing for a person in my income bracket at the time, but it’s accessible in that part of the world.

I remember one place specifically: There was a champagne brunch at the top of the International Hotel in Bahrain: flowing champagne on a Sunday morning, every single type of food you can think of buffet-style. Just amazing.

What do you think of the Boston food scene? Where do you eat when you’re not working?

That’s not very often! But I really like Lolita in the Back Bay. It has that underground feeling. I’m up here at High Street all the time, and there are some great eats here. I like Pennypackers’ food a lot, and sushi at Fuji.

Is there any place in Boston that you missed that no longer exists?

McGreevy’s in the Back Bay. That’s where I’d be hanging out with all my buddies. I was just a huge Dropkick Murphys fan and a huge Ken Casey fan. I was sad to see that place go.

Any food you just can’t stand?

I’m not a huge fried fish person or a lobster roll person, which is a hard one for New England. It’s a texture thing.

As someone who’s been around the world: What’s your favorite place that you’ve ever visited?

Antarctica. It’s the most beautiful place in the world. The cleanest air in the world. Literally, there are killer whales swimming up to your boat or up to the ice floats that you’re on, and Emperor penguins. You can walk right up to them, because they’ve never seen people, or the people they’ve seen are just the scientists there to observe them. It’s amazing. In one year, I sailed from the North Pole to Antarctica. The opportunities the Coast Guard has given me have been outstanding.

What do you do when you’re not working?

I like to train dogs. I’ve got a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. And I’m a photographer. And I travel!

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.