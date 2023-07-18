A useful and pretty prep-and-serve tray that’s eco-friendly, too

In common parlance, “bamboozle” means to fool or perplex. However, there’s nothing puzzling about the mission of kitchenware company Bamboozle. Since its founding in 2016, the “eco-chic” company has focused on stylish, earth-friendly products made with innovative materials, combining sustainability with great functionality in everything from their popular compost bins to dinnerware and gorgeous stacking bowls with adorable stretchy lids.

One of Bamboozle’s newest releases is the Prep ‘N Serve Tray Set, a collaboration with media personality Elizabeth Karmel, a.k.a. Grill Girl. Not only light and attractive in shades of sage, white, and blue, the set is super versatile, with a combination of six stackable serving cups (14 ounces each), one medium 9-by-13-inch tray with a gripper edge, and a large 18-by-13-inch tray. It can help easily organize your mise en place set-up, but also create an appealing spread for appetizers, burger condiments, and ice cream toppings.