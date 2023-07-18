At Woods Hill Pier 4, more than just a pretty view

So take your seat. You have cocktails to order, menu decisions to make. Anthony’s Pier 4 made better than good here for 50 years, starting in 1963, feeding movie stars and politicians and tycoons, a landmark of old Boston famous for popovers and baked stuffed lobster a la Hawthorne. Woods Hill Pier 4, opened in 2019, brings together farm-to-table dining and Nantucket chic. It belongs to a newer Boston, part of a gleaming, thrumming Seaport neighborhood that was impossible to imagine just a few years ago.

Before the show even starts, let’s give the sea its standing ovation. Whether the restaurant on this site is yesteryear’s Anthony’s Pier 4 or today’s Woods Hill Pier 4, the waterside setting is a star.

Advertisement

Take a sip of your drink, millennial pink in a glass with a snatched waist, lemon sliver cooling in pebble ice. This is the What About Barb, in which vodka, the aperitivo Cocchi Rosa, green Chartreuse, coconut, and rhubarb shrub mingle to taste like the classiest spring break. If you have ordered the lamb ribs — and I hope you have ordered the lamb ribs — now is a good time to try them. Pull one from the Jenga tower and sink your teeth in. They are sticky and sweet in their red wine glaze. The warmth of Urfa pepper is offset with torn bits of mint and cilantro, bright and fresh. The meat is charred at the edges, unctuous. Crisped grains are sprinkled throughout, lending a crunch somewhere between Rice Krispie and Pop Rock. The ribs take lamb on an adventure to Thailand via Turkey, and eating them is an all-consuming pleasure: Your fingers are sticky. The meat is just gamy enough, just chewy enough. The bones pile up. The napkins can’t handle it; you have to lick your fingers.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The squid ink casarecce at Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

And even this early into a meal at Woods Hill Pier 4, it’s clear that restaurateur Kristin Canty, executive chef Charlie Foster, chef de cuisine Aldo Vazquez, and crew are creating a restaurant that offers more than just a pretty view. It is a relief to have the right place to take out-of-town guests and a ready answer when someone asks where to go for a nice dinner on the water.

Advertisement

The restaurant is sibling to Woods Hill Table, which Canty runs along with Mexican-themed Adelita in Concord. All are fed by Canty’s Farm at Woods Hill, located in New Hampshire, which supplies the restaurants with pasture-raised meat and other ingredients. When you slather butter on the wonderfully springy semolina bread that starts each meal at Woods Hill Pier 4, the sweetness you’re tasting comes from the farm’s maple syrup.

Canty wrote and directed 2011 documentary “Farmageddon,” about government crackdowns on small, independent farmers producing raw milk and other foods she wanted to feed her family. (Raw milk, she says, helped one of her children overcome allergies and asthma.) Health, nutrition, and sustainability are Canty’s mission, and Woods Hill Pier 4 serves “nutritionally dense,” organic, local, non-GMO foods. The kitchen only uses natural polyunsaturated fats such as organic sunflower seed and olive oils. The menu denotes which dishes are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free. But if diners aren’t attuned to dietary considerations, they might never notice. The menu feels inspired and different from everything else in town rather than constrained.

Advertisement

The crispy lamb ribs. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Made-to-order burrata with sweet piquillo jam, lemony arugula, and grilled bread would be at home at any trendy restaurant. Crisp, bright, and smoky, the vegan porcini ”Caesar” salad doesn’t feel remotely like a second-class substitution with its sections of local romaine and semolina crisps stacked together like dominoes, interspersed with grilled mushrooms and an excellent dressing made from cashews.

Raw dishes are presented beautifully, making use of intriguing ingredients: Overlaid with charred gooseberries, teensy beech mushrooms, and a craggy cracker of puffed tapioca, chunks of deep red bluefin tuna look like an enchanted landscape. Citrus-cured fluke is laid out along the center of a plate, along with dollops of lemony coulis and turnip puree, delicate slices of raw turnip, charred Brussels sprout leaves, and tender sea beans. The rust-colored paste that undergirds it all tastes wonderfully complex; it is kanzuri, a new-to-me Japanese fermented chile paste I can’t wait to taste more of.

The Orange Scarlet Macaw cocktail. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Not currently on the menu, a spring risotto with artichokes featured wonderfully tender-chewy grains — sunflower seeds, not rice. It was lovely. So, too, was tagliolini with razor clams, lamb bacon, and Calabrian chile. The squid ink casarecce rolls with the seasons, and good thing too: The pasta twists, black as licorice, tangle with bites of sweet, tender lobster and crab and confit tomato, broccoli rabe lending welcome blasts of bitterness, and lemon bread crumbs providing crunch.

In this location, seafood needs to be a strength. Cod is beautifully cooked, wrapped in crisp potato skin and served with spring vegetables over potato puree; capers and preserved lemon bring blasts of salt and palate-wakening acid. A garden of butter-poached lobster, charred snap peas, morel mushrooms, crisped sunchokes, and nasturtium blossoms blooms beside a golden pool of sherry-scented sabayon that serves as custardy dipping sauce. Come for weekend brunch and you can have your lobster served in a popover: Anthony’s flashback!

Advertisement

The burrata at Woods Hill Pier 4. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Meats from the farm shine in simpler preparations — for instance, grilled pork shoulder, which comes with crisp-edged potato mille-feuille, vegetables, and jus, kissed with the root beer-y flavor of sassafras. Dry-aged duck breast is, again, beautifully cooked, but heavy potato rosti that tastes just like latkes and squash blossoms stuffed with bland zucchini bog down the dish. Pork tenderloin is served in smoky ham broth with tender artichokes, and no one is complaining until we bite into the mushy, jumbo-size gnocchi.

So the menu’s not perfect: I also don’t quite get the charred broccoli with cheddar and smoked garlic aioli, broccoli leaf pistou, and crispy leeks, which the wonderfully attentive, well-informed servers talk up, but which tastes to me like unnecessarily complicated broccoli with cheese sauce. Dessert could also use more focus, from a grainy lemon tart with soggy crust to a lovely, streusel-crusted shortcake served with rhubarb so crunchy it might be raw — a choice, but not a good one.

But so many dishes shine and surprise. The cocktails and mocktails are thoughtful and so much fun. The wine list has bottles that are a great value, and the staff to lead you to them with contagious enthusiasm and the backstories of each selection. The bar scene is convivial (and very loud); the patio is always booked. This is also a restaurant that could charge a premium for that view, but it doesn’t. And the post-meal seaside stroll comes free. Don’t miss it. The next time your out-of-town guests want a nice meal by the water, you know where to go.

Advertisement

WOODS HILL PIER 4

★★★★

300 Pier Four Boulevard, Seaport, Boston, 617-981-4577, www.woodshillpier4.com

Wheelchair accessible.

Prices Smaller plates $15-$27. Larger plates $26-$48. Desserts $8-$12. Cocktails $15-$18.

Hours Dinner Mon-Thu 5-9 p.m., Fri 5-9:30 p.m., Sat 4:30-9:30 p.m., Sun 4:30-8:30 p.m. Brunch Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Noise level Bar is extremely loud; easier to converse in dining room.

★★★★★ Extraordinary | ★★★★ Excellent | ★★★ Very good | ★★ Good | ★ Fair | (No stars) Poor

The citrus-cured fluke. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.