Boston celebrates 33 years since Americans with Disabilities Act with food, music, and new accessibility plans

Paul Caron, secretary for the Commission of Disabilities Advisory Board for Mayor Wu, said that this year’s event had the biggest turnout yet.

The event took place outside of Boston’s now fully accessible City Hall Plaza with food trucks, music, and numerous vendors under a large white tent. Vendors included Spaulding, Special Olympics Massachusetts, the Federation for Children with Special Needs, and more.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities hosted a celebration at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday to celebrate the city’s 13th annual ADA Day, a holiday that commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act .

In addition to celebrating the ADA Act, which was enacted in 1990, the event honored Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the chief of the city’s Streets Cabinet, for his work toward ensuring that the streets of Boston are accessible for everyone regardless of ability. Franklin-Hodge said his goal is to create fundamentally universal streets by improving bike lanes, creating cast-iron curb ramps, adding audible pedestrian symbols at cross walks, raising crosswalks so that they are the same height as the sidewalks, and more.

Tara Southard and her dog, Blessa, celebrated at the City of Boston’s 13th annual ADA Day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“We are making sure people with disabilities are not just an afterthought but that they’re built into our building process,” Franklin-Hodge said. “Universal streets are streets that work better for everyone.”

As part of honoring Franklin-Hodge for his work, Mayor Wu named July 18, 2023, “Boston Streets Cabinet Day.”

Don Summerville, who has been on the board of trustees for Boston’s Center for Independent Living for two years, said that he is hopeful about the improvements Franklin-Hodge detailed in his speech.

“It was great, we need to have better sidewalks and streets, the cast iron on sidewalks is something we’ve needed for years because it will last,” Summerville said.

Cast iron is a strong weight bearer, is durable against the weather, and it is low maintenance, making it a better choice than the yellow plastic tactile pads that the city has used on handicap ramps in the past.

Kristen McCosh, disability commissioner and ADA Title II coordinator for Boston, closed the speaking segment of the event, announcing that the city is launching an educational outreach campaign, Boston Breaks, to raise awareness about the unique needs of disabled people.

Michael Muehe, who helped advocate for the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the 1980s, said that the ADA helped improve his and millions of other people’s lives and he is happy with the progress that is being made in terms of accessibility in Boston.

“In Boston there is a lot of decrepit infrastructure, but Mayor Wu has made a tremendous commitment to bettering the infrastructure for disabled people,” Muehe said.

This July marks 33 years since congress signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, which has been instrumental in enshrining and protecting rights for disabled Americans, and ensuring that citizens with disabilities have equal opportunity to everyone else. The Act prohibits discrimination against disabled citizens in every corner of public life: jobs, schools, transportation, and all places that are open to the general public.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @scales_maggie.