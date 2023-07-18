Additional charges expected for man accused of shooting Malden woman on June 18

Days after the shooting, Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, of Somerville, was arraigned on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and he is currently being held without bail.

Nayancy M. Celado-Nunez , who was shot inside the complex on Overlook Ridge Drive on June 18, was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital on June 23, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

A 33-year-old woman who was wounded in a shooting inside a Malden apartment complex on June 18 died five days later, officials said Tuesday, and the man accused of opening fire is expected to face additional charges.

“Additional charges are expected but have not been updated yet,” Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, said by e-mail Tuesday.

At about 2:22 a.m. on June 18, Abdulaziz entered the lobby of the complex and “allegedly discharged his firearm,” striking Celado-Nunez, officials have said.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant entered the lobby targeting a male, potentially with the intent to rob him,” prosecutors said. “During the altercation, the man who was targeted also discharged a firearm. That man has not been located at this time.”

An obituary for Celado-Nunez posted to the Brady Fallon Funeral Home website described her as “Beautiful, Caring, Loving, Sister, Daughter, Aunt and Friend” who lived in South Boston and was originally from Bani in the Dominican Republic.

She was the daughter of Angel Celado of Weymouth and the late Onilfa Nunez, the notice said, and the sister of Angel Celado Jr. and Shakira Celado.

Celado-Nunez was laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery after funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Jamaica Plain on June 30, according to the obituary.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.