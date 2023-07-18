All Plum Island beaches closed from high bacteria , Newburyport officials say

As of Tuesday night, 61 beaches across the state are closed mostly due to “bacterial exceedance” or algae/cyanobacteria, according to the state’s website .

The decision came just four days after Plum Island Point Beach closed on Friday after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health detected elevated bacteria levels, a Newburyport statement said.

All Plum Island beaches are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels, Newburyport officials announced Tuesday.

It is not uncommon for beaches to have to close following heavy rains, which can wash contaminants from land into the ocean, rivers and streams.

On Plum Island, testing on Monday showed that the last five test results exceeded the average bacteria levels allowable by the state, the statement said.

Plum Island Point Beach and the beach accessed through the pathway at 55th Street remain closed, the city said.

The waters will be tested several times on Wednesday and Thursday. Beaches will reopen when bacteria levels drop, the city said.

During summer, Plum Island beaches are tested by the state’s health department at least weekly at four locations, including 55th Street and Plum Island Point, the city said.

Beachgoers are notified of bacteria levels with signage. The public can visit beaches as long as they keep out of the water, the statement said.

The city will provide updates on beach safety when information is available, officials said.

