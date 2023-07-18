Armed home invasion in estate area of Brookline under investigation; occupant assaulted, police say

At least one shot was fired in Brookline early Tuesday when a group of masked individuals forced their way into a single family home in a neighborhood of multimillion dollar residences, according to Brookline police.

A resident who in the home at 45 Warren St. was assaulted by the attackers, police said in a statement. The extent of the resident’s injuries was not disclosed.

“Multiple masked suspects forced entry into the home and assaulted an occupant of the home,” police wrote. “There is evidence that a firearm was discharged during the event.”