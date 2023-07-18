Armed home invasion in estate area of Brookline under investigation; occupant assaulted, police say

At least one shot was fired in Brookline early Tuesday when a group of masked individuals forced their way into a single family home in a neighborhood of multimillion dollar residences, according to Brookline police.
A resident who in the home at 45 Warren St. was assaulted by the attackers, police said in a statement. The extent of the resident’s injuries was not disclosed.
“Multiple masked suspects forced entry into the home and assaulted an occupant of the home,” police wrote. “There is evidence that a firearm was discharged during the event.”
Police were searching for suspects Tuesday morning.
According to Brookline assessing records, the single family home is owned by a Waltham-based limited liability company, H. Annuus LLC. The company paid $4.8 million for the 4,250-square-foot home last October, according to town records.
According to corporation records, the LLC is organized under Delaware laws and its manager is a Newton man.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
