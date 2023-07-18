Humidity bears down on Boston, likely here to stay

“That’s certainly humid by most people’s standards,” said Richard Bann, a meteorologist at the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center. “It’s been warm, muggy days.”

The city’s dew point — a measure of the amount of moisture in the air — has hovered in the high 60s and low 70s throughout July, even climbing into the mid-70s this past weekend. Though that doesn’t break the all-time July record of 77, it’s well above Boston’s average of 61, according to National Weather Service data from 1945 to 2014.

If the heat has felt especially sweltering or you’ve noticed extra-frizzy hair this week, you’re not imagining it: Boston’s weather has been more humid than usual this month.

The persistent humidity comes from moisture-filled Atlantic winds, and “large-scale flow patterns” that keep them blowing, Bann said. It’s the same weather pattern that contributed to the torrential rains that flooded Vermont and doused much of New England last week, he added.

Downpours broke rainfall records across the Green Mountain state last week, washing away roads and killing at least one person.

Heavy rain returned Sunday, with parts of New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts receiving over four inches. More rain is in the forecast this week, and much of New England is under flood warnings Tuesday evening.

Moisture-laden air supercharges rainfall events, raising the risk of flooding, according to Glenn Field, a warning coordination meteorologist at NWS Boston.

“It’s very soupy and tropical ― a lot of moisture to condense in storms,” Field said. “With this much humidity ... any showers and thunderstorms have torrential downpours.”

Climate change is related to elevated humidity levels, as warming invites more moisture into the air — about seven percent more for every 1 degree Celsius of warming ― experts say.

“In general, a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture,” Field said. “The trends are clear. There are more days of heavy rain than we had 30 years ago.”

In the near term, New Englanders can expect the high humidity to continue this summer.

“There could certainly be periods when some cooler, drier air gets pulled in, but it should be short-lived,” Bann said.

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.