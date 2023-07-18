Boston police investigating fatal shooting in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Jamaica Plain that left one man dead.
Around 1:39 a.m., officers went to 159 Forest Hill St. to investigate reports that a man had been shot there, police said Tuesday in a brief statement.
Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The name of the man was not released pending notification of his family. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.
