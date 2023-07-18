Cement truck rolls over in Taunton worksite

The operator’s condition was not known Tuesday evening.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle , was taken to a nearby hospital, the fire department’s statement said.

A cement truck operated by Redi-Mix Services Inc. rolled onto its side in Taunton on Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace accidents, was notified , a spokesman for Taunton fire said.

Firefighters responded to 39 Jefferson St. at around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a cement truck, the statement said.

At the scene, first responders discovered the truck had rolled onto its side, the fire department said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

OSHA and Redi-Mix Services Inc. could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Jefferson Street was closed for several hours for clean-up efforts and is reopened, the statement said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Taunton Police Department, the statement said.

