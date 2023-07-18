Everett Mendelsohn, who linked science and society, dies at 91

Professor Mendelsohn’s long association with Harvard began in 1953, when he was a graduate student in biology, and continued for more than a half-century. In 1960, he earned a doctorate in the history of science from the university, and after a year as a junior fellow, he began teaching. He retired in 2007.

Everett I. Mendelsohn, a longtime Harvard professor who explored how the evolution of science has been influenced by historical and cultural trends and vice versa, died June 6 at his home in Cambridge. . He was 91.

Over that time he became known for lecturing on a diverse array of topics — genetic engineering, the environment, the making of the atomic bomb — and encouraging students to examine how science had influenced world events and everyday lives.

“Everett was one of a new generation of social historians of science who insisted that it was not enough to pay attention to the internal intellectual story of science,” Anne Harrington, the Franklin L. Ford professor of the history of science at Harvard, said by e-mail. “The field needed to attend also to how science was shaped by and also helped shape the conditions of the social world.”

“There was a strong ethical dimension to that work, at least for Everett,” Harrington added. “For years, he taught a course to undergraduates called simply ‘Science and Its Social Problems.’ Using historical methods to bring into focus some of the ethical challenges and ambiguities of science seems today like an obvious move to make; it was not obvious at the time.”

Professor Mendelsohn had a particular interest in the relationship between science and warfare and, as a lifelong pacifist, was active in groups like the American Friends Service Committee and the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Committee on Science, Arms Control and National Security (of which he was a founder). He also was a founder and first president of the Institute for Peace and International Security, which is based in Cambridge.

In February 1968, shortly after returning from a monthlong trip to Cambodia, Thailand, and South Vietnam during the Vietnam War, he painted a bleak view of the military situation that was at odds with the official US government line.

“I think we are taking a very bad shellacking militarily,” he told The Boston Globe, “to the extent that every one of the defenses were pierced, from one end of the country to the other.”

In an extensive interview with The Harvard Crimson that same month, he also described the toll the war was taking on civilians, something he saw during a visit to a hospital in Quang Ngai.

“When we went beyond the medical ward into the severe injury ward, you saw the full horror of the war itself,” he said.

A group of physicians dispatched to South Vietnam the previous year by President Lyndon B. Johnson had reported finding only a few cases of civilians burned by napalm (“A greater number of burns appeared to be caused by the careless use of gasoline in stoves,” the group’s report said). But Professor Mendelsohn said he saw dozens of napalm victims at the hospital.

More recently, Professor Mendelsohn had devoted attention to encouraging dialogue that might lead to lasting peace in the Middle East. He was part of a team of security analysts, scientists, and academics in a study group with Israelis and Palestinians, working to identify security issues in a runup to the Oslo Accords in 1993, which sought to establish principles for self-rule for the Palestinians.

“We were fortunate the team we brought together had access to the highest levels, on both sides,” he told the Globe in 1993. “The real world caught up with our studies, and in a sense engulfed them.. It’s enormously gratifying to see this. We can take little credit. What we did was bring people together, provide a framework and some of our knowledge and experience. But it was the Israeli and Palestinian members who really took the lead.”

Yet the energy and momentum from the Oslo Accords were not sustained. His family, in a prepared death notice, said that he considered the dearth of progress on that front “his greatest life failure.”

Everett Irwin Mendelsohn was born Oct. 28, 1931, in New York and raised in the Bronx. His father, Morris, was a salesperson for a company that imported candy from Europe, and his mother, May (Albert) Mendelsohn, was a secretary in the New York City public school system.

He studied biology and history at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953.

In 1955, while doing graduate work at Harvard, he studied for a time at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, where he worked under biologist Clifford Grobstein on a project that involved extracting hormones from the eye stalks of lobsters. That procedure left the lobster alive and well, and also edible.

“I had lots of friends,” Professor Mendelsohn said in a 2013 video interview for an archive devoted the history of the laboratory, “because they all wanted to come while we had to get rid of the lobsters, which meant cooking them on the beach.”

In 1968, he founded the Journal of the History of Biology.

“Biology, in particular, must be studied in terms of its relationships with the other sciences and with the intellectual currents of its day,” he wrote in an introductory essay in the journal’s first issue. “It may be examined as well for its interaction with the institutions of the society which spawns it.”

Whichever branch of science he was writing or lecturing about, he was concerned with making sure the subject was not arcane.

He told doctoral students that they should be able to go out to Harvard Square and explain their dissertations to people on the street. In a 2013 lecture at Dartmouth College, he talked about the scientific revolution of the 16th and 17th centuries, the Industrial Revolution, and the recent digital and biological revolutions, and ended by wondering if advances were in danger of becoming so complex that the general public would not be able to understand them or make informed decisions about their applications — a prospect he did not welcome.

“Scientific revolutions require more fully developed citizen participation, something which is hard, because the knowledge level might be high, and one of the challenges is how you bridge that gap,” he said.

He added, “Science, I guess we could say, in some ways, is certainly too important in our lives to be left to experts alone.”

His marriage in 1954 to Mary Maule Leeds ended in divorce. He and Anderson, an economist and author, married in 1974. In addition to her, he leaves three children from his first marriage, Daniel, Sarah, and Joanna Mendelsohn; Anderson’s son from a previous marriage, Marshall Wallace; a sister, Bernice Bronson; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

During part of his time at Harvard, Professor Mendelsohn was the master of the Dudley House, the graduate student center. A university award honoring faculty who mentor graduate students was named after the professor.

“In the classroom,” Harrington said, “Everett had a gift of gathering together the threads of a discussion, tidying up any incoherences and distilling the deeper insights. ‘Let me see if I can pull together what I am hearing here,’ he would say. Then he would show students an elevated and elegantly synthesized version of their contributions, so that they would all find themselves amazed and impressed by their own collective thoughtfulness.”



