Five years after fatal attack, sharks are now a normalized part of summer on Cape Cod

Sporting a necklace of shark’s teeth, Lutz was poised on the bow of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s research vessel as it pulled up to a yellow buoy, which was quickly hoisted onto the deck. An intern with the conservancy, Lutz connected to an acoustic receiver attached to the bottom of the buoy that collects data on tagged sharks, and pings whenever one is detected within 300 meters of the device.

There was one clue that drew the team to this quiet water: bobbing gently in the hot, humid air was a pod of grey seals, the food of choice for the ocean’s apex predator, the great white shark.

CHATHAM — Chatham Harbor was a serene scene Monday morning when Izzy Lutz and his colleagues headed out across the water, the Fish Pier reflected on the surface, a line of moored fishing boats completing the picture-postcard look.

The data collection is part of the conservancy’s quest to research and track the growing population of sharks off Cape Cod, and to make coexistence with them on this tourism-driven seascape safer.

Sharks have a reputation as “killing machines,” said Lutz, 22. But once visitors learn more about them, she said, they grow interested in the creatures. “They loosen up a lot.”

In recent years, the reemergence of great white sharks brought an unwanted threat to the Cape. After five attacks in the past decade, including a death in 2018, many feared the tourism industry would suffer, and summers here would forever change.

Instead, rather than scaring tourists away, the sharks have become something of a draw, spawning businesses that provide excursions to see them, including cage diving, boat tours, and airplane rides, all for visitors seeking the thrill of spotting the tell-tale fins. Visitors sport shark-themed sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Shark warnings along the National Seashore — signs with a large picture of a great white and purple flags with a shark logo — are no longer a surprise but rather a routine sight for those visiting the beaches. And beachgoers are giving the water greater respect.

Lifeguards along the National Seashore used to whistle two to three times an hour to call in swimmers who were too far from shore, said Gordon Miller, head lifeguard for the seashore’s North District, which includes Head of the Meadow, Race Point, and Herring Cove beaches. Now, it’s maybe 10 times in an entire season, Miller said.

“We don’t have to do that anymore,” he said. “That’s over.”

But sharks remain top of mind for most visitors, said Keith McFarland, supervisor for the seashore’s South District, including Coast Guard, Nauset Light, and Marconi beaches.

“The most common question is, ‘How many sharks have you seen today?’ " McFarland said. “We rarely see them. I’ve only seen five or six over the last 10 years. But I know there are hundreds of them out there based on the buoy data.”

Scientist Greg Skomal, a recreational fisheries program manager for the state Division of Marine Fisheries, said “people are forever in a tug of war between fascination and fear of sharks.”

“For every person that has decided not to go to the beach because of sharks, there’s probably one that has decided to come to the beach because of sharks,” Skomal said.

Over the past decade, more than 600 individual sharks have been documented in Cape Cod waters, Skomal said. Due to the consistent food of seals, sharks return each year, making the Cape a hot spot.

“I’ll almost say there’s a universal fascination with them,” said captain Mike Bosley, owner of Dragon Fly Sportfishing, which does shark tours. “And I think almost everybody — except for people who have a real shark phobia — would like to go out and see them.”

The tours come at a steep price: an average of $2,000 to bring six people out on a chartered boat that includes a spotter airplane to find the sharks. Using an airplane is key, said Kris Roszack, another charter captain who runs a shark expedition tour out of Chatham. Otherwise, it’s like “finding a needle in a haystack.”

When someone walks into Roszack’s business, Down Cape Charters & Boats, the shark trip is the number one thing they zero in on, he said. “Their eyeballs go straight to the shark thing — it’s like sharks, sharks, sharks.”

The charter company got into the shark tour business about six years ago, citing a demand to get up close to the creatures safely.

“I haven’t seen a detrimental aspect of the sharks,” said Roszack. “I still see parking lots full [at] beaches. I still see people swimming up and down the shoreline. You just have to be a little bit smarter about it. I think people get that.”

In a survey conducted during the summer of 2021 of nearly 2,000 tourists, commercial fishermen, and residents, most people said they are committed to coexistence with wildlife, said Jennifer Jackman, a professor at Salem State University.

Those surveyed also said they take action to avoid encounters with the sharks, by staying in shallow water, avoiding murky water, avoiding seals, remaining in groups, and swimming at patrolled beaches.

People are coming to terms with the fact that sharks are a constant in the summer waters, said Madeleine Poirier, a community educator at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Seeing the sharks swim peacefully under the water is, in Pioirer’s opinion, the best way to bust some myths.

“They expect this apex predator behavior 24/7, and I’m like, ‘My dude, that would take so much energy,’ ” Poirier said. “They’re so mellow out there. We see some intense behavior, too, but nine times out of 10, you’re getting a shark just swimming.”

On a busy Monday morning at the Atlantic White Shark Center in Chatham, children of all ages ran around learning about the creatures that lurk beneath the water.

One visitor was 44-year-old James Morris of Texas, who has family in Massachusetts. One of his earliest memories on the Cape was working at a surf shop in 2000, he said. When he went surfing one day and saw a seal pop its head out of the water for the first time, he thought it was a dog.

“Years later, we heard the seals are coming. Oh, then it was, sharks are here,” Morris said.

Since then, he has been on an airplane to spot them from above and returns to the center each summer to fulfill his children’s fascination with them.

Erin Messier from Sturbridge, who was visiting the center with her young daughters, said she’s always been an avid shark lover. And her girls became obsessed with them due to the “Baby Shark” song.

When asked about the coolest thing she learned about sharks in the center, her daughter Sophie, wearing a ribbon in her hair, said, “teeth.”