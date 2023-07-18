Former N.H. lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children at Massachusetts daycare

Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, New Hampshire, is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

BOSTON — A former New Hampshire state lawmaker and the one-time partner of a woman charged with taking sexually explicit photos of children at the Massachusetts day care center where she worked has also been charged in the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

No defense attorney was listed for Laughton in court records. She will appear in court at a later date.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was charged last month with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography for allegedly taking nude photos of children at Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, and texting them to another person.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Tuesday that a preliminary forensic review of Groves’ cellphone allegedly revealed more than 10,000 text messages between Laughton and Groves. The texts allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children who appear to be about 3 to 5 years old.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Groves remains in state custody in New Hampshire. An email seeking comment was left with her federal public defender.

Laughton, a Democrat, resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after being charged with stalking Groves.

Laughton in 2012 was believed to be the first transgender person elected to a state legislature. But she resigned before taking her seat after reports surfaced about her 2008 convictions for identity fraud and falsifying evidence. She successfully ran again in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022. She resigned in December after being jailed on the charges related to Groves.

This booking photograph provided by the Nashua, N.H., Police Department shows Lindsay Groves of Hudson, N.H. Groves was charged last month with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography for allegedly taking nude photos of children at Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough, Mass., and texting them to another person. Nashua N.H. Police booking photo via AP/Associated Press

This booking photograph provided by the Nashua, N.H., Police Department shows Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, N.H. Laughton is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement. Uncredited/Associated Press

The charge of sexual exploitation of children can lead to a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, as well as least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Advertisement

A voicemail seeking comment was left with the day care center by the Associated Press.

According to a press release from acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office, a preliminary forensic review of Groves’ cellphone allegedly revealed more 10,000 text messages between Laughton and Groves in which they discussed and shared explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds daycare. Those photos included at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately 3 to 5 years old, as well as explicit descriptions of sex with each other and with other people, including children.

Boston.com reported that, according to an affidavit from a Department of Homeland Security agent, “Laughton mentioned, showed, or forwarded images of naked children to two other adults, one of whom deleted the images but was able to recover them and show them to police.”

“I don’t like that I have these but I wanted to show you the proof,” Laughton allegedly texted the person, Boston.com reported. “I am not a kid pervert.”

But, also according to the affidavit, Groves told investigators that Laughton asked her to capture nude images of children at the daycare.

“Groves said she sent the images of children captured from her iPhone to Laughton’s iPhone for Laughton’s sexual gratification,” the affidavit reads

Boston.com reported that Laughton waived her Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators, describing her conduct as “feeding Groves’s sexual attraction to minors,” according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

“In reference to the discussions Laughton had with Groves and the pictures taken by Groves, Laughton stated that she should not have ‘tried to coax’ Groves,” the document reads.



