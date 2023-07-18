How the actors’ and writers’ strikes affect R.I.

The SAG-AFTRA actors’ union went on strike against the big studios and streamers last week, joining a Writers Guild of America strike that started in early May.

”I think we’re at a moment of truth for working people,” Chopoorian, 60, told Rhode Map.

Cumberland resident Greg Chopoorian is a nursing home administrator, a martial arts studio owner – and a working actor. But now, like 160,000 other members of SAG-AFTRA, he is on strike. And he has no doubt it’s a fight worth having.

But the impact goes beyond Hollywood and beyond the mega-stars, all the way to Rhode Island and working actors like Chopoorian. According to his IMDB page, Chopoorian has a role in the upcoming film “The Holdovers” starring Paul Giamatti. But Chopoorian can’t talk about it now because of a prohibition on promoting struck projects.

It’s a hill he’ll die on, he said. Actors worry about the use of artificial intelligence. Other sticking points include increases in minimum rates and revenue-sharing for streaming.

”The majority of SAG-AFTRA actors are working actors who are looking for a decent wage,” said Angela Ryding, a retired high school teacher, Warwick resident, and SAG-AFTRA member. “They go to work every day.”

Ryding has worked as a professional background actor, which means being the first on set and working 12 to 14 hours.

”Background actors work hard,” Ryding said.

The actors’ strike affects TV, theatrical, and streaming contracts – think Netflix, Sony, Disney, Amazon – but it doesn’t affect some other categories of acting work, like commercials.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it was disappointed that SAG-AFTRA “has decided to walk away from negotiations.” The organization said the union dismissed an offer with historic pay increases and an AI proposal that protects their digital likeness, among other measures.

Besides hosting an unspecified number of SAG-AFTRA actors like Chopoorian and Ryding, Rhode Island’s relatively small role in show business includes hosting a few recent high-profile productions.

Now, with the writers’ and actors’ strike, some upcoming projects – including a local independent feature and two studio features – are in limbo, according to Steven Feinberg, the executive director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office. Feinberg’s office administers the state’s film and tax television credit, which some tout and others doubt.

Feinberg said he wasn’t allowed to specify what projects were affected. “Good Burger 2″ completed production before the actors’ strike, Feinberg said. But he said the office respects the artists and their concerns.

”The sooner this disappointing situation concludes, the better for the industry,” Feinberg said in an e-mail.

