Investigation underway into industrial accident at Swampscott Quarry that left one worker dead

Swampscott police responded to a 911 call at about 1 p.m. Monday reporting a problem with a rock crusher suspended over a quarry in the Aggregate Industries facility at 30 Danvers Road, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement.

A spokesperson for OSHA said the US Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration was on scene looking into “worker/workplace safety issues.” The spokesperson said the agency had no additional information to release Tuesday morning.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucker’s office said. His name wasn’t released Monday, pending notification of his family. A Tucker spokesperson said the worker’s identity will likely be released Tuesday.

The death remains under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office, Swampscott police, and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, officials said.

“Of course, our hearts and prayers are with the family of the victim at this terrible time,” said Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald in a statement Monday. Fitzgerald didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment Tuesday.

Jocelyn Gerst, a spokeswoman for Holcim US, the parent company of Aggregate Industries, released a statement Monday confirming the death of an Aggregate Industries employee.

“The safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which we live and work, are our top priority,” Gerst wrote in an e-mail. “We’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual who passed away at our Swampscott site. This is a tragic and very difficult incident.”

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing in close cooperation with MSHA and the local authorities,” the statement continued.

Asked for further comment Tuesday, Gerst said via email that the company was “still in the process of investigating. The employee’s name has not yet been released.”

A request for further comment was also sent Tuesday to Swampscott police Chief Ruben Quesada.

