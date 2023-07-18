Lawmakers advance plan for new T oversight agency

The new office would have an executive director with transit experience appointed by a majority vote of the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, according to a copy of the bill provided to the Globe.

Massachusetts lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would create a brand new safety oversight office for the embattled MBTA. The Legislature’s joint transportation committee greenlit legislation that would take MBTA subway safety oversight power away from the Department of Public Utilities and create a new Office of Transit Safety in charge of supervising safety on all MBTA modes of transportation, including bus, commuter rail, paratransit, and ferry, and regional transit authorities.

The bill received at least two-thirds support from the committee, which includes senators and representatives, according to co-chair Representative William Straus. The bill could now make its way to the House Ways and Means Committee, since it would require funding to set up a new government office, Straus said.

There’s no guarantee that a bill that moves forward in the legislative process will become law, but the support of House and Senate transportation leaders for the proposal is notable.

The move comes nearly a year after the Federal Transit Administration found serious failings with the Department of Public Utilities’ oversight of the MBTA after a months long safety inspection of the transit agency. The FTA requires rail transit agencies have designated state oversight offices.

“DPU has not used its authority to ensure the identification and resolution of safety issues at MBTA,” the FTA’s safety management inspection report said. The report raised concerns about the DPU’s “shared agency reporting relationships to the Governor.” The report also said the DPU “has not demonstrated an ability to address safety issues and concerns identified” by the FTA.

Since then, the DPU has vowed to increase its staff with transit experience and take a more hands-on approach to oversight.

In March, the DPU identified track defects along the MBTA’s Red Line that the transit agency could not account for, leading the T to bring all trains across its entire subway system to a top speed of 25 miles per hour. The T quickly lifted the system-wide slow down, but speed restrictions are now required on about one-fourth of subway tracks, according to the MBTA’s dashboard.

If the bill becomes law, the FTA will have to approve the new oversight agency as the MBTA’s designated state safety oversight office, Straus said.

“We saw this as a gap that needed to be filled,” Straus said. “I think people should remember that even though the FTA focused on the DPU’s failures, at the end of the day the most important thing is the operations of the MBTA. It’s part of . . . what has to occur for the MBTA to be running a safer operation.”

