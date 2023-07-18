‘Moral injury’: Homeless providers forced to rebuild encampments due to lack of shelter, housing in R.I.

While encampments around the greater Providence area have increasingly been dismantled over the last year, this encampment ballooned from a handful of individuals to 20 or more people. On Wednesday afternoon, they were handed notices to vacate the property by Friday morning at the direction of the property owners.

CRANSTON, R.I. — For the last few years, a small community of tents began cropping up inside the sparse woods that surround Tongue Pond. The people who lived there would hang clothes out to dry on lines strung up on the trees. Few homeless outreach workers knew they were there, but the ones who did often visited to deliver essentials like food, water, and the opioid-reversal drug Narcan.

The property is located in a largely commercial section of Cranston — sandwiched between a Lowe’s, Texas Roadhouse restaurant, and a charter school. The parcel is owned by a web of companies associated with Joseph R. Paolino Jr., the former mayor of Providence and principal of Paolino Properties.

“I’ve tried to cover my eyes to it. They weren’t hurting anyone,” Paolino told a Globe reporter.

But Paolino recently started getting reports that people living in the encampment were starting campfires at night. The pond is surrounded by a paved, 1-mile loop trail, etched with wooden fences and is part of the state’s network of bike paths. A natural or human disaster was the last thing Paolino wanted: “What if that fire spreads? What if someone gets hurt?”

“Sure, we’ve received some complaints from tenants and neighbors about the encampment. We’ve recently seen needles on the ground and there are kids on the bike path,” Paolino said. “But it was the fires that were the lynchpin for us.”

“People were born to be in a bed, not on the street,” Paolino said. “People say health care is a human right. I think housing is a human right. The state’s leaders clearly need to create more housing.”

The property owners, including Paolino, did not file a police report or request that Cranston police serve the encampment with an official no trespass order, according to Chief Michael J. Winquist. But Paolino’s Properties handed out vacate notices, and returned on Thursday with two police officers to distribute packets that included a list of shelters and other resources — which advocates said had not been updated since 2008.

“And then the mad dash really began,” said Laura Jaworski, the executive director of House of Hope, one of the organizations that has provided services to the encampment.

The dash, Jaworski means, is having to identify shelters that could take individuals in, or find another makeshift solution.

During a housing crisis, where many are getting priced out and there’s a shortage of affordable units, shelters are consistently at maximum capacity. Simultaneously, homeless encampments have been popping up across the state, and in highly visible and public places — from underneath highway bridges, downtown parking lots, and even the front plaza of the State House in the last year alone.

In many cases, community frustration festers over the so-called “public nuisance,” garnering the attention of critics — from nearby property owners to politicians. The state’s approach to clearing these kinds of encampments has also been challenged in court. For those living in them, it could be a matter of weeks or more than a year before they’re told they have days — or in some cases, sheer hours — to vacate before their makeshift home will be raided. They really never know, advocates say.

“The moral injury of witnessing it is just indescribable,” Jaworski said.

An encampment of homeless individuals at the Rhode Island State House in December 2022. Alexa Gagosz

Other states are attempting to figure out a solution to their encampment problems. In Massachusetts, which has had a “right-to-shelter” law since 1983 that requires officials to immediately house eligible families, Governor Maura Healey recently expanded services, including with pallet shelters on public land, for families and individuals experiencing homelessness. In Burlington, Vt., municipal parking lots are being peppered with pallet shelters. It’s an approach Jaworski has long advocated to the state for at least three years.

Yet, Ben Lessing, the CEO of the Community Care Alliance, said Rhode Island has “not [been] able to organize itself to be able to address what is an unfolding humanitarian crisis.”

On Wednesday, the long-sought “Dignity Bus,” which acts as a shelter on wheels, will finally roll into Woonsocket. The bus was paid for by the Rhode Island Foundation and City of Woonsocket. The bus, which was outfitted by a Florida-based Christian nonprofit, has 20 bunk-bed-like pods, each just large enough for a person to sleep in. The buses also have toilets, storage compartments, personal lockers, and places for pets to spend the night. Lessing and his staff will oversee and provide services for the bus.

“While providers are particularly concerned about the winter months, consider the past week between heat, poor air quality and then torrential rain,” Lessing said. “If you are a homeless individual with COPD, asthma or diabetes let alone are struggling with an addiction or other behavioral health disorder, none of these environmental conditions are good.”

At the same time, another encampment of more than 20 people on Charles Street in Providence is expected to be dismantled soon.

“We’re in conversations with the City of Providence on how to bring an end to that encampment in a way that serves the people and the city,” Rhode Island Housing Department spokesman Joseph Lindstrom said. “We expect those conversations to wrap up in the next week.”

It’s unclear where those in the encampment might go.

Meanwhile, the shelter system has been “consistently at maximum capacity,” according to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. Of the 1,810 Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness during the state’s Point in Time count in January, 334 individuals were unsheltered — a 370 percent increase since 2019.

“We’re basically scouting out a new location for them to pitch their tent,” Jaworski said. Building a new encampment is not something she “wants to endorse,” but Jaworski and her staff said they’ve been left with little choice.

According to the state’s Homeless Management Information System, there were 348 individuals who slept in a place not meant for human habitation — meaning outside or in their cars — in the two weeks ending on June 30. Providence College sociology professor Eric Hirsch, who co-chairs this system’s steering committee, is helping plan a protest outside the Charles Street encampment on Tuesday to demand that Providence Mayor Brett Smiley “rescind his intended order to raid the Charles Street encampment before the residents have been offered adequate shelter or housing.”

Smiley spokesman Josh Estrella said “there is no vacate order in place” for the property at 460 Charles St., which is an area owned by the state. He said conversations are “underway” with providers about case counseling as the city is footing the bill for housing, health, and recovery services.

Hirsch said advocates are demanding that Smiley’s office immediately identify city-owned buildings or acquire privately-owned property to provide at least 100 emergency shelter beds that could eventually be converted to permanent supportive or deeply subsidized housing for extremely low-income households.

Smiley’s 2024 budget includes a new housing resources coordinator position, as well as $263,000 to extend the use of winter shelter beds this summer.

Coalition executive director Caitlin Frumerie said forcing those experiencing homelessness from the sites they’ve called home pushes them “further into the shadows,” and deprives them of their belongings — from medications, wheelchairs, clothes, tents, and other items.

Outreach workers, like those with House of Hope, often connect individuals with services and ensure they’re all on a list for affordable housing units.

“If we’re not involved in helping them, we lose contact with people,” Jaworski said. “So, right now, all we can do is help them move on to another spot and keep in touch. It’s a really challenging place to be in.”

