New Bedford police detective in stable condition after he was shot Monday night

A New Bedford police detective was in stable condition at St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday morning after he was wounded in a shooting the night before, officials said.

Detective Lavar Gilbert of the department’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau was working undercover in the city’s South End when he was shot at about 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from New Bedford police. The statement did not indicate that any arrests have been made in the case.

“Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I’m extremely grateful that our detective is expected to recover,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in the statement. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe.”