New Bedford police detective in stable condition after he was shot Monday night

A New Bedford police detective was in stable condition at St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday morning after he was wounded in a shooting the night before, officials said.
Detective Lavar Gilbert of the department’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau was working undercover in the city’s South End when he was shot at about 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from New Bedford police. The statement did not indicate that any arrests have been made in the case.
“Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I’m extremely grateful that our detective is expected to recover,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in the statement. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe.”
Gilbert was sitting in an unmarked vehicle near the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets “when shots were suddenly fired,” the statement said. His window was shattered and Gilbert was struck in the face, but he remained conscious and drove himself to St. Luke’s for emergency medical treatment, according to the statement. He was admitted and remained in the hospital in stable condition Tuesday morning.
A short time after the shooting, a man came to the hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. The events leading to his injury are under investigation, but neither Gilbert nor any other New Bedford officers fired their guns Monday night, according to the statement.
There is no indication that Gilbert was targeted or that there is any ongoing threat to safety in the Goulart Square neighborhood where the shooting occurred, police said.
